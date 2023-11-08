Robbie Williams Looks Back on 'Confusing' But 'Magical' Relationship With Spice Girl Geri Halliwell

Getty

"I found her company very, very easy -- there is a silliness. We got on really well, it was fun, we were a little gang sharing a magical moment in a magical place," Robbie Williams said of his short-lived romance with Spice Girls singer, Geri Halliwell.

Robbie Williams is looking back on his short-lived romance with Spice Girls star, Geri Halliwell, in a new documentary.

In the self-titled Netflix docuseries, the British singer reflected on their vacation to the South of France alongside Williams' songwriting partner Guy Chambers and his wife Emma.

"It was a very confusing relationship because she's a girl, I'm a boy, and we are very good friends trying to sort out the wreckage of the past," Williams shared.

The doc also features never before seen footage from the 2000 trip, which shows the pair swimsuit-clad, enjoying boat trips and play-fighting on the water.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He added of their relationship, "Our relationship starts when I'm in AA -- you're told not to get into a relationship in the first year and I get it. I can't even look after a cactus let alone somebody else."

While their romance was admittedly "doomed from the start," Williams said the pair got along well and had fun with each other during their fleeting but "magical" time together.

"I found her company very, very easy -- there is a silliness. We got on really well, it was fun, we were a little gang sharing a magical moment in a magical place," the "Angels" singer said.

The pair ultimately split after rumors began swirling that Halliwell was tipping off the paparazzi about their relationship, which came at particularly tough time for Williams who was "craving normality" as he struggled to adjust to fame.

"Now I don't think that's true for one second, but at the time I did believe it," he said in the doc. "It just goes to show what being in the spotlight can do to your psyche, when you can't trust anybody."

Speaking about their relationship on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2010, Halliwell said that she and the former Take That star shared a close bond.

"I became really close to Robbie after leaving the Spice Girls and it was a very poignant friendship," she explained. "I was lonely and felt he was the only person on the planet who could understand me because of his experiences with Take That."

Halliwell also revealed that it was Williams who helped her when she was struggling with an eating disorder after leaving the girl group.

"Robbie knew about my bulimia and he advised me to get help. He told me to go to rehab and that possibly saved my life," Halliwell shared.

She added, "The bulimia would have got worse without it. I will always be grateful to him, always."