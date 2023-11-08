Tallulah Shares Update on Dad Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

Instagram

"A really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads."

Tallulah Willis has given an update on her dad Bruce Willis amid his battle with FTD.

The actress appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she shared insight into Bruce's condition, frontotemporal dementia, and why she and her family are so open with the public about the diagnosis.

"He is the same, which I think in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," the 29-year-old told Drew.

Tallulah Willis (@buuski) shares why her family has decided to be so open about her father Bruce Willis' disease. pic.twitter.com/mNqgPEhGAu — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 8, 2023 @DrewBarrymoreTV

"I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me, which is really special," she shared of her 68-year-old movie star father.

When Barrymore asked her guest why she and her family are so open about the disease, Tallulah replied, "Well, I think it’s twofold. On one hand, it’s who we are as a family, but also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness."

Tallulah Willis (@buuski) opens up about growing up in the public eye. pic.twitter.com/GbavKPk5qr — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) November 8, 2023 @DrewBarrymoreTV

"If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us," she continued. "And part of what’s been a really beautiful way for me to heal through this is becoming like an archeologist to my dad’s world, to his little trinkets and doo-dads."

Tallulah is the middle daughter, with big sisters Rumer and Scout (from Bruce's marriage to Demi Moore) and younger siblings Mabel and Evelyn (from his marriage to Emma Heming Willis).