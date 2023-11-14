Sharon Osbourne Claims Whitney Houston Once Accused Her of 'Trying to F--k' Bobby Brown

Getty

The television personality said she diffused the situation by giving Whitney her pave diamond ring.

Sharon Osbourne is recalling an alleged encounter with Whitney Houston.

On Tuesday's episode of her family's podcast, The Osbournes, the 71-year-old television personality claimed Whitney accused her of "trying to f--k" her then-husband, Bobby Brown, during rehearsals for VH1's Diva Duets in 2003.

"I was hosting the Divas for VH1, and I was at sound check, and Whitney was up on stage doing her sound check," Sharon said. "Her little girl [Bobbi Kristina] obviously liked watching The Osbournes and she came up and sat next to me -- gorgeous little thing. And then suddenly her dad came and sat [on] the other side of me, Bobby.'

"Whitney's up there singing, and then she stops singing, and the track is still going, and slowly the track stops," she continued. "And she goes, 'Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f--k my husband?' And I'm like, 'No, no, please, I'm not! I went running down the aisle, and I'm like, 'No, no, no, you don't understand! No, no, no, I wasn't.'"

The Talk alum said Whitney then spotted the ring she was wearing, which Sharon's daughter Kelly described as a "huge square of just pave diamonds."

"[Whitney] goes, 'Let me see that ring,' and she looks at the ring. I said, 'I'd love you to have it,'" Sharon recalled.

"I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, 'I promise you, I'm not interested in your husband, I'm married!'" added Sharon, who had already been married to Ozzy for two decades at the time. "And then she goes, 'Alright then, okay.'"

TooFab has reached out to Bobby's reps for comment.

Whitney and Bobby were married from 1992 to 2007. Their marriage was filled with drug abuse and a whole lot of scrutiny in the press.

Whitney died in 2012 at the age of 48 from what was ruled an accidental drowning in a bathtub at her home. A coroner's report on her death cited heart disease and drug use as contributing factors.