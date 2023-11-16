Kim Kardashian Shares the Advice Salma Hayek Gave Her Following Backlash Over AHS Role

Getty/Hulu

"Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career," Hayek told the SKIMS founder.

Following her controversial casting in American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim Kardashian turned to an A-list actress for advice.

Kim made headlines when she was cast as publicist Siobhan on the show's new season, primarily because she isn't an actress.

In Thursday's all-new The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she reached out to Salma Hayek -- who many thought should've been cast in the role -- after she started receiving backlash for participating in the franchise's latest saga.

"I just have to get it together. All these people are like speaking out like, 'You should give the role to Salma Hayek. Why don't you give a real actress a job?'" Kim recalls in a confessional.

It's then Kim was prompted to reach out to the Frida star herself, revealing, "I said to her like, 'What did I get myself into? I feel bad,' and she's like, 'Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career.'"

WATCH: Kim Kardashian talks about her “American Horror Story: Delicate” role as Siobhan Corbyn and reveals the advice Salma Hayek gave her amid the casting backlash! #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/fDnEja8OWH — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) November 16, 2023 @ahszone

The vote of confidence was just what Kim needed, with the SKIMS founder adding that she even asked the longtime actress if the pair can star in something together someday.

"And I am like, 'You are right, Salma Hayek,'" Kim continues. "And I was like, 'Can we play sisters in something? Because you are my idol.'"

Later in the episode, Kim is seen catching up with sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, after receiving her first script for the role.

"So are you excited? Are you nervous?" Scott asks, with Kim responding, "I am really excited."

Scott then asks the reality star what motivated her to step into the world of acting at this point in her career, to which Kim replies, "I want to try something new."

Speaking about the opportunity in a confessional, Kim stresses wanting to get it right.

"I just want to make sure that I’m prepared. I have a lot of lines, it's a lot of lot of work," she tells the camera before touching on her high-powered character.

"I like my character. I'm this publicist, she's an, 'I don’t give a f--k' kind of girl. She just has like no emotion. I'm channeling Tracy (Romulus) and Kourtney, in my head,'" Kim adds.

Kim would in fact go on to star in the series -- released in September -- with social media applauding her acting skills following the show's premiere.

"Kim surprised me her acting is decent," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "why is kim kinda giving actress rn?"