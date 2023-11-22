Kristen Stewart 'Crashed' Robert Pattinson's Recent Birthday Party, Says Twilight Director

Getty

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled how she, Stewart, and Pattinson reacted when they were reunited at RPatz's 37th birthday party a few months ago.

Twihards, get ready to go loca as it's been revealed that Twilight stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had a reunion earlier this year.

While appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke shared that she and Stewart "crashed" Pattinson's 37th birthday party. (The actor's birthday is in May.)

"Strangely enough, I ended up, I went to Rob's birthday party recently," she began. "I kinda crashed with my friend Toni Collette, [who] had just done a movie with him. And so Rob was like, 'Yeah! Bring Catherine.'"

"We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too," Hardwicke continued. "That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, 'Oh my God!' We all hugged each other -- like, 'This is so crazy and cool.'"

"When Kristen walked into Rob's birthday she’s like, 'Catherine? Rob's birthday? What's going on?'" she said. "I go, 'I kinda crashed it with Toni.' And she goes, 'Well, I crashed it too.'"

Hardwicke added that Pattinson didn't hesitate to welcome them into the party, calling the actor a "lovely person."

Stewart and Pattinson, of course, shared the screen in five films, beginning with Twilight in 2008, followed by The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2 (2012).

The costars famously took their romance off-screen, dating on and off from 2009 to 2013.

During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Hardwicke said Stewart and Pattinson's chemistry was "instant" when they both auditioned.

"I could tell when they were doing the chemistry read -- the biology scene -- at my kitchen table. I saw the sparks were flying so much," she told Horowitz, sharing that Stewart and Pattinson's connection was "so strong."

She also admitted that she wasn't surprised the two dated off-screen. "You look at them, you feel it," she said.

Meanwhile, in addition to the news of his reunion with Stewart, Pattinson also recently made headlines when his girlfriend, singer and actress Suki Waterhouse, revealed she's expecting her first child with Pattinson while performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico last week.

The Daisy Jones and the Six actress told crowds she wore her sparkly silver minidress to "distract them from something else going on," while pointing to her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she quipped in the fan-captured video.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson have been dating for five years after first being romantically linked in 2018 following a movie date.