Taco Bell Employee Sues After Alleged Orgy at Boozy Holiday Party

Getty Stock Image

The woman says she witnessed a co-worker "having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party," while kissing another employee ... before one of them then vomited in her guacamole bowl.

A few Taco Bell employees allegedly took the company's "Live Más" mantra a little too far at a 2022 holiday bash -- which, per a lawsuit, devolved into a sex party in the back of one of the fast food establishments.

The alleged incident went down last year at a San Pedro location owned and operated by the Alvarado Restaurant Group, a Colorado-based franchisee, according to the New York Post.

According to employee Alana Bechiom, she, her sister and her sister's partner all attended a potluck-style Christmas party at the invitation of supervisor Lidia Ruiz. Upon arrival at the restaurant, where the celebration was held, Bechiom said she noticed "Ruiz covered the windows of the restaurant with wrapping paper," as well as the cameras for the lobby inside the location.

Bechiom claims several employees were "overserved" at the celebration and, around midnight, she witnessed a co-worker "having sex with his wife in front of everyone at the party." The man's wife, she claimed, was "bent over" and kissing both Ruiz and another female coworker.

While Bechiom said she was "shocked, disgusted and outraged by what she saw" and ran out of the building, she returned to retrieve the guacamole bowl she brought to the party ... only to find Ruiz vomiting into it. She also claimed the other female coworker involved in the situation was throwing up into a trash can at the time.

The lawsuit states that after an investigation by the Alvarado Restaurant Group and complaints to Taco Bell's HR, Bechiom's coworkers -- including Ruiz -- were fired. She claimed that after they were fired, someone "associated" with the fired parties "retaliated" against her by smashing her car window. She also accused coworkers of sending text messages to her calling her "stupid n f--ked up" and "slut," as well as one saying they wanted to "break your face."

Bechiom said neither Taco Bell nor the franchisee did anything about the alleged threats and "instead told [her] that they were transferring her to a new location rather than disciplining the employees who threatened her." She also allegedly reported the threats to the Los Angeles Police Department ... and later quit her job because she was "so overcome with significant stress, physical and mental illness and anxiety from the hostile work environment."

Both Taco Bell and Alvarado Restaurant Group are named in the lawsuit; it's unclear what Bechiom is seeking in damages.