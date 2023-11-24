13 Celebrities Who Dished On How They Spent Their First Big Paycheck

"I called my mom -- I was super nervous to buy it."

Not all celebrities find fame and fortune as soon as they hit Hollywood.

In fact, the path to landing their first big gig can sometimes come with a lot of hardship along the way. That's why when stars earn their first major paycheck, it's such a milestone moment -- and whatever they spent that money on becomes a core memory. From new cars to gifts for their families, these stars went all out on payday.

Read on to find out how these stars spent their first big check…

Early in Jennifer Lopez's career, she used a big paycheck to buy a new Mercedes. Previously, she had been driving a Honda hatchback that was given to her by Keenen Ivory Wayans, so the upgraded car was a big deal. The new ride ended up being a pivotal turning point in her life too as she broke up with her boyfriend of a decade that same week.

"When I got a regular series, I bought a car. I bought a Mercedes. And it was a huge deal. It wasn't a hatchback! It wasn't a Honda," Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter. "I remember, though, I was signing the lease to the car, and I was breaking up with my boyfriend the same week. That's what I remember. We were in the dealership, and I was crying, but I was buying the car, and he was going back. It became a thing, like, 'I'm gonna be on my own.' And I was like, 'That's it. The hatchback is out, and so are you!'"

Brad Pitt was ready for some interior decorating when he got his first big check. Looking back. Brad says he spent the money on furniture for his home and then later bought a stereo system.

"When I received my first paycheck from my now known day job, I spent it on a period Craftsman chair and a Frank Lloyd Wright-wannabe lamp. With my second paycheck, I bought a stereo," Brad told Architectural Digest in 2012.

Kerry Washington saved up her money while working on her second film, Save the Last Dance, in order to make her first big purchase. She explained that she didn't spend any of the per diems she received while filming and when the movie wrapped, she bought a laptop.

"This is so Bronx girl of me. Save the Last Dance was my second movie, and we had a per diem. I couldn't believe somebody was handing me cash. Coming from where I came from, I actually, literally used to hide it under my mattress for the whole movie. I put myself on a tight budget of what I could spend. And at the end of it, I used all the cash from the three months and bought my first laptop," she shared during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable.

When Nicole Kidman made her first big purchase, she had her parents in mind. Reflecting on the moment, Nicole says she actually first bought her mom and dad a washing machine and then later splurged on something for herself.

"I bought my mom and dad a washing machine. Later on, I bought some boots for myself that were, like, the coolest boots I had ever seen in my life," Nicole told Time.

Matt Damon was paid $25,000 for his role in Rising Son back in 1990 and when it came time for payday, the actor thought of his family first. He says he purchased a car for his brother and then helped his mom pay her college tuition.

"I bought my brother a car, and I put my mom through her Ph.D. program. And that was a really cool feeling," he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When America Ferrera starred in the Disney Channel movie Gotta Kick It Up! she earned her first big paycheck. To celebrate, America says she bought her first car so that she wouldn’t have to take the bus to auditions anymore.

"It was a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage. It was used, and I think it cost me $12,000," she told InStyle. "The hardest thing about growing up in LA was getting a ride anywhere. I used to have to ride, like, three buses to get to an audition. This was pre-Uber, not that I would've been able to afford Uber if it had been around. I had to ride the bus, I had to walk, I had to ride my bike, I had to beg my siblings for a ride. Getting your own car in LA is a huge right of passage."

7. Rami Malek

Rami Malek decided to save some money on his daily dose of caffeine by buying his own espresso machine with his first check. Instead of spending money on coffee everyday, he learned to make his own.

"I ended up spending that paycheck on my own personal espresso machine. I think I figured that s--t out," he told GQ.

8. Madelaine Petsch

For Madelaine Petsch's first big purchase, she invested in a piece of fine jewelry. The actress says she doesn’t "really splurge too often," but when she got her first major check, she bought a Cartier ring. It ended up becoming a personal tradition throughout her run on Riverdale.

"My first big splurge was this rose gold Cartier ring. I now buy myself one at the beginning of every season to have something that I can remember. I called my mom -- I was super nervous to buy it. I was like, 'This is a big investment. Should I get it?'" she told Teen Vogue.

When Sarah Paulson landed one of her first roles as an understudy for The Sisters Rosensweig on Broadway, she was still a teenager. As for what she did with her "substantial" weekly check, Sarah says she ended up spending a lot of money on clothing.

"I bought a lot of stuff at the Gap because I was 19," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So, I got a big, big weekly check from understudying, and I went to the Gap, like every day. And I would give Gap presents to all my friends. That and there were some flaming Dr. Pepper drinks down on 11th Street and Third Avenue. That was my big splurge. I should have gotten a car!"

Minka Kelly used her first big paycheck to surprise her dad for the holidays. The actress says she picked up a big screen TV and sent it to her dad on Christmas.

"I got my dad a huge flat screen TV for Christmas. He had no idea it was coming and then he called me and said, 'Do you know anything about this?' And I was like 'Surprise!'" she shared with InStyle.

Kelly Rowland went all out at the supermarket with her first major paycheck. Looking back, Kelly says she went to the grocery store to buy all the things she previously couldn't afford -- and then treated her friends and family.

"When I got one of my first paychecks, I went to the grocery store and bought almost everything that my mom used to tell me was too expensive. I bought all of that s--t, had a party at my house, and everybody ate up everything. I'll never forget it because it was fun, and it was something I was able to fund myself," she told InStyle.

Ashley Graham was all about fashion and fitness when she got her first major check. The model says that on her first big payday, she hit up Chanel for some shoes and then decided to invest in a personal trainer.

"Probably my first big purchase was a pair of Chanel platform creepers. But the most I spent was on a personal trainer, I was so clueless in the gym and I really wanted to learn how to use all of those intimidating machines without hurting myself," she shared with People.

Lil Wayne was just 14-years-old when he got his first big check in the entertainment industry. After receiving the $6,500 check, he says he offered to give it to his mom and when she declined, he bought a car.