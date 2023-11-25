How Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Prepared Nick Viall for Fatherhood (Exclusive)

FOX

Calling his experience on the show a "very rewarding" one, Viall shares how the reality competition got him ready to be both a dad and husband.

Pushing himself to the limit on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has given The Bachelorette alum Nick Viall some tools to use in his personal life as well.

Viall, 43, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Natalie Joy earlier this year, before the pair revealed in September that they're expecting their first child, a baby girl, together. With two major milestones ahead of him -- a wedding and a daughter -- Viall shared with TooFab how the competition prepared him for both.

"I think selection's all about finding where your limits are and seeing how much you can push past them. I think this experience really just kind of reminded me of that and gave me confidence in myself that fatherhood and being a husband is gonna have it's challenges," he explained in an interview alongside costars Tyler Cameron and JoJo Siwa, ahead of Monday's season finale.

"As excited as I am for being a father and being a husband, life is hard and life throws you obstacles," he continued.

"There's gonna be moments where you feel like I don't know if I can do this and things like that," added the reality star, "and I think Selection gives you that mental confidence that, no matter what the situation is, no matter how down you might feel, if you collect yourself and fight through it, there's usually light at the end of the tunnel."

Though Viall had moments of struggle throughout the competition -- which finds him and a group of celebrity recruits completing grueling tasks to see whether they have have what it takes to finish the Special Forces selection process -- he's one of the handful of stars who made it to the last day of training.

Viewers will have to tune in to see whether he completes the course, but Viall told TooFab the entire situation was "very rewarding for me," as well as the rest of the cast.