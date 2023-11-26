Sharon Osbourne Fired Multiple Men for 'Taking Advantage' and 'Abusing' Young Women on Staff

Getty

Sharon Osbourne credits a "threatening" demeanor for how she's one of the few women in entertainment who doesn't have a personal #MeToo story, but she's certainly been involved in more than one.

The longtime manager of husband and rock-and-roll icon Ozzy Osbourne opened up about her experiences as one of the first and only women managers in rock during their early years, and how hard she's had to work to protect women in her employ.

"Men take advantage. They always have and they always will," Sharon lamented to The Mirror in a new interview. "The amount of men that have worked for me that have been looking for those young girls."

"[One employee] has worked for me for years," she added, "and the times I have fired men taking advantage of her, abusing her, and trying to ply her with drink."

As for her own #MeToo experiences, Sharon credits the fact she was "too threatening" for why she thinks she doesn't have a personal story.

"I've never wanted to be shown as vulnerable. When I started there were no other women managers in this genre," she said. "It's tough. That's why people go, 'She's so this, so that'. But you have to be, otherwise, people eat you up. It's survival."

Sharon spoke to the outlet after accepting her husband's Icon Award at the Rolling Stone UK Awards in London. The rocker was unable to travel from their home in Los Angeles due to his health.

The Black Sabbath frontman spoke about the seriousness of his health issues with Rolling Stone UK ahead of the event, saying he believes he has at most another decade to live.

"I don't fear dying, but I don't want to have a long, painful and miserable existence," he admitted. "I like the idea that if you have a terminal illness, you can go to a place in Switzerland and get it done quickly. I saw my father die of cancer."

The Prince of Darkness has struggled with his health in recent years. Ozzy -- who publicly revealed his 2003 Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 2020 -- has undergone several back surgeries in an attempt to fix the damage done to his spine due to a fall in 2019. The accident exacerbated his existing back and neck problems from a 2003 bike crash.

"It's been nearly five years of heartache, and at times I've just felt so helpless and so bad for Ozzy, to see him going through the pain," said Sharon. "He's gone through all these operations and the whole thing has felt like a nightmare."

"He hasn't lost his sense of humor, but I look at my husband, and he’s here while everyone else is out on the road," she said before her own trip to London. "This is the longest time he hasn't ever worked for. Being at home for so long has been so foreign to him."

According to The Mirror, after Sharon wraps her own Cut the Crap tour next year, she and Ozzy will both make the move to the UK. After 40 years of marriage, she told the outlet that the secret of their success is "acceptance."

She said that it's about "learning you are not going to change anyone as that’s what you love. I adore him. Ozzy is what rock ’n’ roll is all about. He’s wild, he’s fabulous, he’s like a f--king uncaged animal."