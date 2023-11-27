Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Will Be Available to Watch at Home Very Soon

Universal Pictures

The price to rent? $19.89, of course.

Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is headed to home video ... very, very soon.

On Monday, Taylor announced that for her 34th birthday -- December 13 -- she'll be celebrating the occasion by releasing the box office hit to digital platforms the same day.

"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" she shared on Instagram.

"Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on ... you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋" she concluded.

A trailer for the digital release was also shared Monday, telling fans they'll soon be able to "experience the phenomenon at home."