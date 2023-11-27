Whoopi Goldberg Fires Back at Critics of Dolly Parton's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Outfit

Getty

'The View' co-host told haters to "bite me," while Dolly's own sister had some spicier language for anyone slamming the 77-year-old's halftime show performance look.

Whoopi Goldberg is coming after haters who slammed Dolly Parton's Dallas Cowboy's cheerleader outfit during Thursday's football game between the Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Parton, who served as the entertainment for this year's Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show, dressed up for Dallas, donning the team's iconic blue and white cheerleader uniform, complete with a blue bra top, and white vest, adorned with blue stars, and matching white short-shorts.

The 77-year-old's toned physique was on full display, with Parton sporting a sparkling bodysuit underneath, and a silver star over her belly-button.

While many applauded Parton's bold look, there were still some who had negative comments for the "Jolene" singer, advising her to "dress her age" and "cover up."

On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg instead had some choice words for those trolls: "Bite me." She added that the haters should be ashamed at themselves for coming at Parton for the festive fit.

"Everybody that participated in this, you should be ashamed of yourself," Goldberg said.

Her co-host, Sunny Hostin, also chimed in, telling viewers that if she looked like that in "one of them Cowboys things" she too would "have everything out."

Hostin added, "I don't know if that's a belly ring or what, but I want what she has."

All that online chatter even had Parton's younger sister, Stella, chiming in, taking to Twitter (née X) to defend the Rockstar performer's outfit choice.

"I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," Stella wrote. "To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say f--k yourself. Shame on you not her."

I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving. To those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels, I say fuck yourself. Shame on you not her. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) November 26, 2023 @StellaParton

Parton, meanwhile, teased her performance in the days up to Thanksgiving, taking photos with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, and rocking several other blue and white bedazzled outfits ahead of the halftime show, which saw her sing a medley of some of her biggest hits, including "Jolene," "9 to 5" and a cover of Queen's "We are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You."