Chad Michael Murray Responds to Allegations He Cheated on Ex-Girlfriend with Sophia Bush

Erin Foster alleged last month that Chad Michael Murray cheated on her while they were living together in "a pretty egregious way" with his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush.

Chad Michael Murray prefers to live in the now. This after Erin Foster, who he dated from 2001 to 2002, made the allegation that he cheated on her with One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush.

Foster made the claim last month during an episode of The World's First Podcast, which she co-hosts with sister Sara. In it, the famous sisters were looking at an article about their past romances, per ET, with the article itself alleging the cheating.

"I mean, and that is what happened," Sarah said, after reading from the article, to which Erin readily agreed.

"I mean, yeah," she said. "He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way." She further claimed that it happened while she and Murray were living together.

When asked about Foster's podcast claims by E! News, Murray answered by not really answering. "It's not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there's just never a winner," he said. "I feel blessed to be where I am right now."

"I have more regrets in my life than I care to think about, but I don't live in the past," he noted. "I try to move forward every single day and just go, 'I got air in my lung, life in my step, the will to move forward and the sun's gonna rise on a beautiful tomorrow.'"

While neither Murray nor Bush has really addressed the allegation head on, co-star Hilarie Burton did so quite directly with a post to her Instagram Stories on October 20, per E! News.

"As a person who had a front row seat then? This wasn't it," she wrote. "We were all told you'd been broken up which is why our guy was perusing [sic] her."

Murray and Bush would end up getting married in 2005, though their union only lasted five months. Neither responded to Foster's claim last month. In fact, back in 2021, Bush said she's "not allowed" to talk about Murray.

"I'm not allowed to because I've tried to poke fun at being a dumb kid and whenever I've done that, it gets twisted into I'm talking s--t about somebody who I don't even know anymore, who's clearly a grown-up," she told Smallville alum Michael Rosenbaum back in August 2021 on his Inside of You podcast.

She has expressed that she didn't feel ready to be married at such a young age, and after being thrust into fame thanks to the breakout success of OTH. At the same time, while laughing that she was "a very naïve 21-year-old kid," Bush said, "It's not a place where I harbor ill will or anything."

As for Murray, he told E! News on Monday that his eyes are clearly focused forward, rather than dwelling on the past. "I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future," he said.

"Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space -- always. So, I don't think you'll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That's just not me. I'm not going to do it."

Murray would go on to find love with his co-star on Chosen in 2013, with the two tying the knot in 2015. They have since welcomed three children together.

Bush married entrepreneur Grant Hughes in 2022, but filed for divorce from him just over a year later, in August 2023. She has since been romantically inked to soccer star Ashlyn Harris, who had also just divorced her wife, teammate Ali Krieger, in September.

This triggered a new wave of cheating allegations, as addressed by TMZ with a timeline of the new couple's relationship, leading Harris to respond to it all on her Instagram last week.