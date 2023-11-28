Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors, Talks Aging in Hollywood

Getty

The Oscar winner discussed how makeup can transform someone's face, noting that she calls her makeup artist "a plastic surgery because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery."

Jennifer Lawrence is addressing the rumors that she's had plastic surgery.

While chatting with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine, the 33-year-old actress shut down speculation that she's had eye surgery or a nose job, and opened up about how makeup can transform someone's face -- even making them look like they've had work done.

"It's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon because everybody in the last few months since I’ve been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Jennifer said.

"I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup,'" she added.

Kylie, 26, told Jennifer she's been "looking amazing," to which the latter joked, "Well, apparently I've had full plastic surgery."

Kylie reassured her, saying, "No, I’ve been seeing the pictures. It doesn't look like that."

Jennifer -- who got her start in Hollywood when she was a teenager -- went on to share how she's experienced media scrutiny about her changing appearance as she's gotten older.

"I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I'm aging,'" she told Kylie. "Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller. Thank you for bringing it up.'"

Kylie, meanwhile, also shut down the years-long rumors she's had plastic surgery, noting, like, Jennifer, that it's "amazing what makeup can do."

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder -- whose now-iconic lip kit was spurred by her desire for "big, fat, juicy lips" -- admitted to getting lip fillers to achieve the look she was once only able to get by drawing lip liner onto her lips.

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it's also the same with me," Kylie maintained. "I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I'm like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'"