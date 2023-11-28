Paris Hilton 'Surprised' Family with Births of Both Children -- See Moment Kathy Met Baby Boy!

Peacock

"I'm sorry I didn't tell you before but this is my baby," Paris told her mom while introducing her to son Phoenix; Hilton also surprised the family with daughter London during Thanksgiving dinner

Paris Hilton is opening up about how she announced the exciting news of the secret birth of her second child to her family.

While appearing on Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the 42-year-old reality star shared how she and her husband, Carter Reum, "surprised" their family with their newborn daughter, London, on Thanksgiving.

"I surprised the whole family with London," said Paris, who is also mom to 10-month-old son Phoenix.

"It was before the turkey," she recalled. "This was, like, around 5 o'clock at night, and Carter got everyone in the living room. He's like, 'Oh, I have a surprise.'"

"Everyone thought a magician was coming," she continued. "Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone's all excited. … Then, I walked in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, 'What?!'"

The Paris in Love star added that everyone "couldn't believe it," calling the holiday "the best Thanksgiving I’ve ever had in my life."

"I'm in heaven," she said. "I just feel like my life is so complete. I just feel so at peace and excited and so grateful for everything in my life. My husband, my two little babies."

While her son Phoenix is only 10 months, the hotel heiress shared that he's already so "sweet" with his baby sister.

"I'm hoping they're just one grade apart," Paris said. "I want the big brother to be watching after the little sister at school. That was the plan. ... I can tell he knows [about London.] He is so gentle and sweet with her. It's so cute. I'll be like, 'This is your little sister, London.' And he'll just gently put his hand out, and go like this, and rub her face."

Paris revealed she and Carter had welcomed London on Thursday, posting an adorable photo of a pink baby outfit on Instagram.

"Thankful for my baby girl," she captioned the post.

It's been nearly a year since Paris and Carter announced the arrival of their newborn son, Phoenix, in a photo posted to Instagram back in January. The picture featured the former's hand wrapped around the tiny infant's.

Phoenix's birth was a surprise as well, with Paris keeping the news a secret even from her family.

In a new preview clip for Paris in Love Season 2, Paris introduced baby Phoenix to her mom, Kathy Hilton.

"I just feel like my whole life has been so public, and I just didn't wanna have the media and people talking about my son before he was born," Paris said while Kathy held her new grandchild. "I'm sorry I didn't tell you before, but this is my baby."

"He's such a good baby. He doesn't cry," she continued, hugging her mom, who is visibly emotional.

Kathy gushed over her "gorgeous" grandchild, who coos in his grandmother's arms. "I cannot believe it," she said. "Paris, this is the most special, most thing in live. Your whole life's gonna change.