Why Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal 'Hurt' Mom Kris Jenner's Feelings

Instagram/Hulu

"She forgot she had a family," said Kris on the season finale of The Kardashians, while Khloe said her mother was "rightfully" unhappy about Kourtney's big Blink-182 concert reveal.

The world was thrilled for Kourtney Kardashian after she confirmed she and Travis Barker were expecting their first child together. But one person who was less than thrilled with how Kourtney broke the news to the public was her own mom, Kris Jenner.

On last week's episode of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kourtney reveal the pregnancy news to her family -- including her mom and sisters -- privately, before making a splashy reveal by holding up a "Travis, I'm pregnant!" sign during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

The latter stunt, however, left Kris feeling left out.

On this week's season finale of the Hulu series, Kris, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian joined Travis for a bus ride down to San Diego for another concert. While on the tour bus, producers asked Khloe and Kris whether they enjoyed the reveal during the prior show.

"Yeah," Jenner deadpanned, while Khloe let our a smirk before adding, "She found on the news, my mom, she wasn't really happy. Rightfully so."

"I woke up, opened my eyes and right in front of me, because we had left the TV on the night before and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign," Kris then recalled. "I thought I was being Punk'd. And then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant, I didn't know she was going to announce it."

Khloe said she told Kourtney the act left their mother's feelings "really hurt," only for her sister to allegedly tell her, "I forgot." Added Kris: "She forgot she had a family. That's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens."

Kourtney explained herself in a confessional, however, saying she didn't think any of them "would care to come" to the concert. She also claimed she invited Khloe, who then asked her to wait until the San Diego show to do the reveal instead.

"It's not about you. It just truly was our way to tell the world and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else," Kourtney said. "This is why I don't invite you guys to stuff because it's not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I'm like, I see why I didn't invite you to the other thing."

While there wasn't any real lingering beef over the reveal, the while situation did make Kourtney think about what a "massive control freak" her mother is and how all her kids got "a bit of a controlling nature from her." Though Kourtney tried to therapize her mom about reclaiming her "feminine energy" and focusing on more self care, Jenner wasn't really having any of it -- and continued changing the subject to Kourtney's dimples, a wooden egg holder or literally anything else other than therapy.

Kourt went on to talk to her mom and sister about generational trauma, saying that there are "certain patterns to break if you don't want to pass things down to your kids."

"You think choosing bad partners is a genetic thing?" wondered Khloe, with Kourtney saying that, yes, she did. "We all picked people we thought we could change different things about them," she added ... before Kris once again changed the subject.

While Jenner clearly didn't want to talk about her feelings or reflect too hard on her own past, Kourtney felt her comments did sink in, after her mom sent her some memes related to generational trauma.

The episode ended with a gender reveal party for Kourtney and Travis, who recently gave birth to their baby boy, Rocky.

As for what's next for reality TV's first family? Kris promised there was "lots more to come," with Hulu already renewing the show for an additional 20 episodes.

In a post-credits scene, meanwhile, Khloe joked she thinks it's time for her to start an OnlyFans for her feet.

"I feel like it would be really lucrative," she quipped. "You want me to paint my toe nails a special color? You got it. Put on pantyhose slowly? Sure. Put some food in some Jell-O, mud, sand between my toes. I could keep going, but I think you get the drift of my account. Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!"