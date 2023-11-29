Kristin Cavallari Reveals Hottest Guy She's Ever Hooked Up with -- Her Answer Might Surprise You!

Getty

'The Hills' alum also addressed her rumored 2009 romance with John Mayer and joked about "catfishing" men on Raya.

Kristin Cavallari is getting candid about her love life.

During a new episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, The Hills alum answered a series of listener questions about her reality TV past, being a mother of three, and of course, some of the Hollywood hunks she's rumored to have been linked to.

When asked to name the hottest person she's ever "hooked up" with, Cavallari did not hold back.

"This is so funny. OK, if I were just purely basing it on looks, right? Like put every guy in a line-up, nothing to do with like chemistry, or just like, the hottest?" Cavallari asked with a chuckle before sharing the surprising answer.

"Tyler Cameron. And believe it or not, you guys, I know this is really freaking hard to believe, he's hotter in person," she revealed. "It's insane. It's insane. So yeah, TC for you baby."

The answer will come as somewhat of a shock to fans of the Uncommon James founder, who previously denied romance rumors with Cameron after he appeared in an ad for the jewelry line.

She also touched on her alleged relationship with John Mayer, who she was reportedly linked to back in 2009 before tying the knot with now ex-husband and former football star, Jay Cutler.

"Wouldn't you like to know? Maybe I talked about it earlier. I don't know," Cavallari said when asked about the "Gravity" singer.

The reality star previously claimed she had turned down Mayer's advances during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show. "I didn't want to be another notch on his belt," she said at the time.

Cavallari, who is currently single, said she's on dating apps -- namely Raya -- looking for love. She did say though that she felt like she was catfishing potential suitors by not making mention of her three children -- Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and daughter Saylor, 7 -- on her dating profile.

"I do feel like I'm catfishing people to a degree because I don't have anything about my kids on Raya," Cavallari said while speaking to Justin Anderson during Tuesday's episode.

She continued, "Not only do I have kids, I have three kids. Like, I have a crew."

"So why can't you in your bio just be like 'Mom? Mama bear,' what do women always say, like, 'Mama to three littles,'" Anderson asked.

Cavallari laughed and claimed she'd never get a date if she was truthful.