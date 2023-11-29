Sabrina Carpenter's Provocative Music Video Inside Church Leads to Priest Reprimand, Apology

Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter received permission from Msgr. Jamie J. Gigantiello before filming a portion of her revenge video "Feather" inside the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn, which did not go over well with his higher-ups.

The actress and musician's "Feather" video culminated in a funeral scene that was filmed inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish in Williamsburg, Brooklyn that saw her dancing and celebrating the deaths of three men.

On top of that, she posed with various religious items at the altar and the message "RIP Bitch" was clearly marked on a coffin. Prior to the funeral scene, fans are treated to three vignettes of guys acting awful around her and getting their comeuppance.

Three catcallers who follow her on the street are hit by a truck. A gym full of meatheads fighting over her literally turns into a bloody brawl from which there are no survivors. In the final scene, she catches a guy taking a secretive pic of her butt in an elevator which leads to a savage revenge ploy.

All of this fills up the aforementioned church with brightly-colored caskets and Carpenter herself in a black tulle dress and veil dancing and singing.

Following the release of the music video last month, Bishop Robert J. Brennan spoke out against it to the Catholic News Agency, saying he was "appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn."

As for the disciplinary actions taken against Monsignor Jamie J. Gigantiello, who approved Carpenter using the church, Brennan explained, "The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script."

As such, Gigantiello was removed from his administrative duties overseeing the church, per The New York Times. In an apology posted to the church's Facebook page, Gigantiello explained why he approved the video, while saying he "wholeheartedly" renounces it, after seeing it.

First, the priest said he researched Carpenter online. Seeing nothing problematic or questionable about the singer, he said he agreed in an "effort to further strengthen the bonds between the young creative artists who make up a large part of this community."

While he admittedly did not review the final script for the shoot, he said he was told it would be a funeral scene, but the final cut did not reflect "what was initially presented to me."

In his apology letter, Gigantiello says he remains Pastor of the Parish, but another is now serving as temporary administrator. His tenure as Vicar of Development of the Diocese was also terminated after after 15 years.