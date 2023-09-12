Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Rumored Feud with Taylor Swift

Getty

"I was a little caught off guard. At the time it was very confusing," the singer said of retroactively adding co-writing credits to several artists -- including Swift -- on multiple songs from her first album.

Olivia Rodrigo is setting the record straight on rumors that she and her possibly-former idol, Taylor Swift are feuding.

In an interview with Rolling Stone for its latest cover story, the 20-year-old singer denied she has "beef" with Swift ... or anyone else for that matter.

"I don't have beef with anyone," Rodrigo said. "I'm very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that's really the only people I talk to, ever. There's nothing to say."

"There's so many Twitter conspiracy theories," she added. "I only look at alien-conspiracy theories."

Feud rumors between the artists began after Rodrigo quietly added Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as co-writers on her single "Deja Vu." She also added Antonoff and Swift to another track from the same album, Sour, titled "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back." Rodrigo has apparently never collaborated with Taylor in person, and she appeared to only acknowledge Swift and crew for both songs retroactively.

According to The Guardian, Rodrigo ended up giving Swift 50 percent of the royalties to those tracks -- as well as to Paramore for her hit "Good 4 U."

When Rolling Stone asked about retroactively adding the co-writing credits to the several artists, Rodrigo said, "I was a little caught off guard. At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Is that the phrase?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's not something that I was super involved in," she added, neither confirming nor denying that she was required to add the credits. "It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn't be the best person to ask."

This comes after Rodrigo addressed the speculation that "Vampire," the first single off of Guts, was about Swift.

"I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I've never done that before in my career and probably won't," she said in a recent interview with The Guardian. "I think it's better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

The former Disney Channel star then added, "I was very surprised when people thought that."

Rodrigo has previously expressed how much of an influence Swift was on her creatively. Since the apparent issue with credits, Rodrigo's effusive praise of the "Cruel Summer" singer has seemingly come to an end.