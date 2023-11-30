Jon Hamm Recalls Using 'C--k Sock' For Fargo Nude Scene After Revealing Fake Nipple Piercings

ABC / FX

The actor joked that his two costars in the nude scene saw "the glory of God's creation," before sharing whether or not there was a "c--k sock handler" on set.

Jon Hamm is opening up about stripping down for his role in Fargo.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor recalled using a "c--k sock" for a nude scene in the FX series. During the Season 5 moment, Hamm's character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, appears in a hot tub, rocking pierced nipples. Talking with two FBI agents, Hamm's Tillman then gets out of the jacuzzi -- completely naked.

"I thought I had a rider in my contract [that said] naked is fine, cold naked is not great," Hamm, 52, recalled to Kimmel. "I'm more of a warm naked [guy]."

After showing a snippet from the scene, Hamm joked, "I didn't know my butt looked like with all the pixels. That's weird. I looked in the mirror. I was like, 'Wow, really is pixelated.'"

The Mad Men star then revealed what his two costars saw on their end.

'"The glory of God's creation, really," he quipped. "That and a flesh-colored sock that is cinched around. It's not pleasant. None of it's pleasant ... they call it a c--k sock, Jimmy.'

When asked if he had a "c--k sock handler" or if it's something he did himself, Hamm replied, "If there is, I did not use one. I was hands-on with that. Going on 52 years of experience [with] that. I'm real good."

"How tight does that get cinched up?" Kimmel asked, to which Hamm replied, "Tight enough, tight enough, so it ain't going anywhere."

Kimmel then turned the conversation to another part of the scene: Hamm's nipple rings. The Emmy winner previously revealed that prosthetics nipples were used for the scene.

"They were real nipple rings pierced through fake nipples," Hamm told Kimmel, with the show sharing a photo of Hamm on set getting his prosthetics put on. "Magic doesn't happen by itself, Jimmy."

The Morning Show actor first spoke about his now-infamous pierced nipples during a panel for Fargo earlier this month, per Variety, sharing that his pierced nipples were fake, but they weren't CGI, either.

"I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples," he revealed, adding, "The crew doesn't get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist."

Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley also shared why they decided to have Hamm's character, Sheriff Roy Tillman, sport some unique jewelry.

"We all live in Tiger King America," he joked, referring to the infamous Netflix series.

Meanwhile, Hamm also spoke to ABC Audio about his stunt nipples. After the reporter pointed out how viewers went wild over his character's jewelry following the release of the trailer, he joked, "It's not the first body part I've had be a conversation starter. So hey, you know, here we are."

He went on to recall the process of getting the prosthetics put on his chest.

"Sitting in a makeup chair and having someone do a plaster cast of your nipples is a very strange experience," Hamm said. "I certainly didn't have that class in theater school."

"It's all part of the wonder of this strange business we're in. So I was happy to do it. I thought it was a very funny quirk of the character," he continued. "[I]t's a fun little part of Roy that I think lends a three dimensionality to his existence."

According to FX, Season 5 of Fargo -- which is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019 -- follows Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple), a Midwestern housewife who is "suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind."