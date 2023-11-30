Kathy & Paris Hilton Tease Simple Life, RHOBH Returns, Britney Girls Night -- Plus, Kathy's Surprise Tattoo

Bravo

Kathy Hilton surprises daughter Paris and Andy Cohen with a tattoo reveal on Watch What Happens Live as the mother-daughter duo tease plans for the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, and celebrate Kathy's reconciliation with Kyle Richards.

Kathy and sisters Kim Richards and Kyle Richards were together again and all smiles at Kathy's star-studded Christmas party, and that trio of girl power was enough to get Andy Cohen thinking how much fun it might be to see all three of them together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Well now that you and Kyle are back on in a great way, it would be fun to see you there and it would be fun to get Kim in there. We've never really seen the three of you together," he said. "And obviously, everyone's fallen in love with you all separately, so it would be fun to see you together."

Kathy's response to whether or not she would be returning to RHOBH at any point was to simply note, "I don't make those decisions, so you know..." She also said that she had "some of the best times" on the show.

As for the family reconciling, Kathy explained why it feels so good to be back in a good place. "I'm the type that does apologize and apologize," she said. "[Kyle's] a Capricorn and very hard-working, stubborn. So, um, you know, I think that-- I really feel now that she loves me."

"Like, it really bothered-- I thought she's so busy and she just-- So, it's really nice that we're-- She's my baby, you know? She is," Kathy said.

She and Paris also heaped praise on Kyle amid her ongoing marital struggles with Mauricio Umansky, with Kathy saying "yes and no" when asked if she was surprised by the split, while Paris said she was.

Paris also said, "I think Kyle looks hotter than ever and I'm so happy for her," to which Andy replied, "She does. You know, not drinking, it does the trick every time."

When asked, Kathy also said that things are good between her and Lisa Rinna, too, after their RHOBH drama, sharing that Lisa had sent her a lovely bouquet and note, leading to a very nice phone conversation.

When asked if there was peace between the women, Kathy said, "Absolutely. She's doing well and I'm very happy for her. We always had such a good time."

The biggest RHOBH surprise came when Andy brought up Wednesday's episode, which featured Kyle tattooing her initial on her good friend -- and rumored more than friend -- singer Morgan Wade. "You know what?" Morgan laughed in the episode, "no one else can say they've been tattooed by Kyle Richards."

As Andy was recalling the episode, Kathy started showing her right ankle, prompting shocked reactions from the host and her daughter. "Wait a minute," Andy stopped, "you got a tattoo, too?"

"Morgan, Kyle and I got a tattoo," she replied as Paris exclaimed, "What?! You have a tattoo?! I don't even have one!"

Kathy shared that she'd had an ink session at her house, revealing that she'd gotten a four-leave clover because it's her "favorite thing," while sister Kim declined to get one at all.

She also had nothing but praise for Morgan herself, calling the tatted musician, "a very humble, wonderful, lovely girl and very talented."

During another portion of the show, Andy ran down some rapid-fire questions for the ladies about their phone usage, which offered up some interesting tidbits, including Paris' close relationship with Britney Spears and which person is their favorite on the 'Gram.

When asked who the last person she texted was, Paris shard that it was Britney, saying that they're "planning a girls night." She then shared that Rihanna was her favorite person to follow, while for Kathy it's Nicki MInaj.

Things got funny when Andy asked if they'd ever had to block an ex. Paris said she has "many times," while Kathy admitted she doesn't even know how to do it. She further showed her lack of technical prowess by admitting, "I'm following some people I don't realize I'm following."

Things got only funnier (and worse) when they asked if they'd give their partners full access to their phone. Paris said that this is the first relationship where she'd be comfortable doing that, while Kathy shared that she actually jumps on Richard's iPad sometimes.

"Then I'm like liking all these things and then Paris is like, 'Don't do that, then it looks like he's doing it,'" Kathy laughed.

As Kathy and Andy were teasing a possible return for her to the Real Housewives franchise, a viewer called in to ask Paris if there was any chance of her and Nicole Richie reuniting on our screens with the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life coming up this Saturday.

"Well, Nicole and I have been talking and we have some surprises in store," Paris teased like an absolute pro. She then marveled, "I can't believe it's going to be the 20 year anniversary, it's so crazy."

As the family ramps up for Season 2 of Paris in Love, premiering Thursday on Peacock, Andy asked if there was any thoughts on another sibling for Phoenix and London.

"We'll see," Paris replied. "I'm just loving my little boy and girl right now. But I'm probably going to want a little sister for London."