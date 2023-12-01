Charlie Sheen & Angus T. Jones Have Two and a Half Men Reunion -- See Jones 20 Years After Premiere!

John Johnson/Max

The two reunite on the Max show Bookie and are seen recreating a moment from the Two and a Half Men pilot while playing poker.

After over a decade since they shared the screen together, Two and Half Men stars Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones reunited for a scene in a new Max TV series.

On the series premiere of the comedy, Bookie, which is Two and a Half creator Chuck Lorre's new show, Sheen, 58, and Jones, 30, both made an appearance during a poker game scene, which is a nod to the 2003 Two and a Half Men pilot.

During the scene, the show's two leads Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey, who play Danny and Ray respectively, confront Sheen -- playing a version of himself -- at a rehab center as he owes them money. When they find Charlie, he's playing a poker game with other actors who appeared in the 2003 poker scene, including Eugene Byrd, Frankie Jay Allison, and Dan Foster.

After Byrd, Foster and Jones all place bets, Byrd tells Jones, "Someone's feeling lucky."

"I don't need luck to beat you," Jones replies, to which the group chuckles, before Foster asks, "What happened to this kid? He used to be so cute."

"He grew some," Sheen quips.

In an interview with The New York Post, Lorre shared how Sheen and Jones' on-screen reunion came about.

"There was a poker scene in the pilot where Angus was 9 years old and he’s annoying the poker players," he said, adding that Bookie writers wrote Jones "in the game and assembled most of the guys who were in that original scene, just for our own fun."

"That little 8-year-old boy in his pajamas is a lumberjack now," Lorre joked, referring to Jones, who has a full brown beard and mustache in the scene.

While also speaking to The Post, Sheen revealed it was Lorre who came up with the idea for the on-screen reunion.

"Chuck had me in rehab and I said, 'Hey, man, can we make that one adjustment?' and he said, 'What are you thinking?' and I said, 'I feel like that’s an old version of me,'" said the actor, who has a recurring role in Bookie. "So he came up with the idea to put me at rehab, a place I used to go, and I'm running a card game."

"And Chuck said, 'Well, if you're running a card game, why don't we put the old crew back together from the pilot of Two and a Half Men? And everybody showed up -- Angus, Dan [Foster], Eddie [Gorodetsky] … It was just like old times."

Meanwhile, the Bookie premiere also featured a reference to Jones and Sheen's longtime Two and Half Men costar, Jon Cryer, with Maniscalco's character asking Sheen's character if he's stays in touch with him.

"Talk to that Jon Cryer much?" Maniscalco's Danny asks Sheen, who replies, "Not for a long time no."

"He was a hoot. My favorite," Maniscalco's character adds, to which Sheen replies, "It was really more an ensemble show.

Jones and Sheen starred in Two and Half Men with Cryer on eight seasons of Two and a Half Men, before Ashton Kutcher replaced Sheen for Season 9 in 2011 after the latter was axed by Lorre and CBS. Jones also starred in Season 10 of the comedy, but he didn't appear in the following season. However, he made a guest appearance in the series finale in 2015.