Julianna Margulies Gets Backlash for Slamming Black and Queer College Students Over Palestinian Support

As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on 'The Morning Show,' "I'm more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew," said the actress, criticizing college students supporting Palestine amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

Julianna Margulies is slamming college students for their vocal support of Palestine amid Israel's ongoing war with Hamas.

In a recent appearance on Andy Ostroy's Back Room podcast, Margulies, who has been vocal about the rise in antisemitism following the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel, said students using "they/them" pronouns should reconsider who they're placing their support behind.

"It's those kids who are spewing antisemitic hate that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country, these people who want us to call them 'they/them' or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully really made a point of doing. Like be whoever you want to be. It's those people that will be the first people beheaded, and their heads played with as a soccer ball, like a soccer ball on the field," Margulies said of the college students, who she accused of supporting the terrorist organization.

She continued, "And that's who they're supporting? Terrorists who don't want women to have their rights, don't want -- LGB- LGBTQ people get executed bar none… and this is who you're supporting?"

"It is so insane to me that it is laughable if it wasn't so sad," Margulies added.

The Good Wife actress called on college educators to step in, asking Ostroy, "Where are the professors calling all of these students into the auditorium and saying 'Hold on a minute. Guys, do you understand what a terrorism organization is about? Learn what you are supporting.'"

"There are Muslims, Christians, Catholics, Buddhists, and Jews that are being held hostage, and you're ripping down posters? Why?" Margulies went on to ask. "What is that going to do? What are you actually trying to say?"

Later in the interview, she also blasted a Black lesbian club at Columbia University for banning "Jews" from a film screening on campus.

The group, named LionLez, did not in fact ban Jewish people from attending but instead disinvited "Zionists" from the on-campus "Black Lesbian Film" event.

Margulies, who plays lesbian journalist, Laura Peterson, on the Apple TV+ hit, The Morning Show, said she was more offended by the ban as someone who plays a gay woman on TV than as a Jewish person.

"As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I'm more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew, to be honest with you, because I want to say to them, 'You f---ing idiots,'" Margulies exclaimed. 'You don't exist. Like you're even lower than the Jews. A. you're Black and B. you're gay! And you're turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody.'"

Later, she said Adolf Hitler "got his entire playbook from the Jim Crow South." "In the civil rights movement, the Jews were the ones that walked side by side with the Blacks to fight for their rights. And now the Black community isn’t embracing us and saying, 'We stand with you the way you stood with us.'" She added, "The fact that the entire Black community isn't standing with us to me says either they just don’t know, or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews."

"Here's what kills me," Margulies went on to add, "These kids are calling Jews colonialists. If you're gonna go with that argument, kids, then get the f--k out of America. Because you were not here first. Native Americans were here first and you owe them a big f---ing apology."

Further touching on what she she believes to be a lack of support for the Jewish community in the midst of the October 7 attacks, Margulies that she's the first to "jump up when something is wrong," whether that be in the Black or LGBTQ+ communities.

"I'm the first person to march in Black Lives Matter. When that happened to George Floyd, I put a black screen on my Instagram -- like I ran to support my Black brothers and sisters," Margulies said. "When LGBTQ people are being attacked, I run. I made a commercial for same-sex marriage with my husband in 2012. Like I am the first person to jump up when something is wrong as I think most Jews are because we have been persecuted from the beginning of time. Not just in World War II but literally from the beginning of time when we first lived in Israel, way before anybody else."

Taking aim at major news organizations like The New York Times and the BBC, Margulies accused the outlets of being "careless" with their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, and said "Hamas owns the media" so they "put out what they want the world to believe."

As for her own industry, the 57-year-old actress said they have some work to do too, telling Ostroy that she's disappointed with Hollywood for its "weak" response in light of the attacks.

"Can you imagine the WGA [Writers Guild of America] not putting out a statement after George Floyd? And yet when it was the Jews -- the Jews, by the way, all of our great material on television is pretty much from the Jews! The fact that they stayed silent for so long until they were pressured into making a statement," Margulies said. "By the way, Me Too movement. The Me Too movement! Women -- they cut a fetus out of a pregnant woman's stomach and filmed it. And the Me Too movement isn't condemning Hamas?"

She continued, "My industry -- and I love what I do, of course all the Jews are gonna speak up. it's the non-Jews that need to speak up. And it really, it really brings me back tonight to the Holocaust and how our ancestors must have felt when their friends suddenly were like, 'Sorry, you can't come over anymore.'"

Margulies was met with lots of backlash online following her comments, with many taking to social media to call out the actress for spewing the very hate she was rallying against with her comments about both the Black and LGBTQ communities.

"As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show" is such a crazy thing to say right before you say black lesbians are inferior people, and spew Islamophobia," one commenter wrote. "Julianna Margulies is no longer The Good Wife, and she’s not a good person!!!"

