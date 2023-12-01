Meri Brown 'Extremely Frustrated' with Christine for Revealing 13-Year-Old Secret on Sister Wives

TLC

"That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to ... I'm not happy about it. It was not Christine's business to tell," said Meri, after her former sister wife revealed a shocking story involving Kody and their wedding ring.

Christine Brown is in hot water with Meri Brown after divulging a secret about the latter's relationship with Kody Brown while filming the Sister Wives: One on One special.

In a preview clip from Sunday's upcoming episode (via Us Weekly), Christine revealed a pretty shocking moment from the family's past, something which Meri alluded to during the season but was never fully explained.

ICYMI: At one point, Meri pointed out how Kody was no longer wearing his Claddagh ring and had replaced it with a new piece of jewelry.

When asked about the ring situation, Christine claimed Kody had actually melted down his first wedding ring with Meri, but kept the diamonds. When Meri asked him about it, said Christine, Kody told her he did it because "I didn't want Mary to have control over me and power over me anymore."

After that, all four women decided to get him a Claddagh ring together, which he has also since abandoned.

After filming the One on One special, Meri was made aware that Christine spilled about Kody melting the ring ... and she was livid.

"I am extremely frustrated right now, beyond. After we did the taping for the one-on-one interviews with [host Sukanya 'Suki' Krishnan], I found out that a story was brought up about me that is not a story that I have ever shared publicly," Meri said from a confessional.

"That is my story to tell when, where and how I want to. And somebody else took it upon themselves to tell that story. And now I'm being forced to talk about it. I'm not happy about it. It was not Christine's business to tell," she continued. "She can laugh about it all she wants, but it was not her business to tell. If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that."

Kody and Meri married in 1990 but divorced in 2014 so Kody could legally marry Robyn. While they remained spiritually married, they drifted apart in recent years -- something made worse when, in 2015, Meri admitted to entering a catfishing relationship with someone she thought was a man but turned out to be a woman.

Her marriage with Kody has been pretty platonic ever since, before he told her that anything romantic between them was "never going to happen."