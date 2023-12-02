Nick Cannon Reveals the Shocking Amount Money He Spends Taking 12 Kids to Disneyland Every Year

Getty

It's known that trips to Disneyland come with a hefty price tag, but the amount of money Nick Cannon spends on taking his family to the Happiest Place on Earth is absolutely shocking.

While appearing on Friday's episode of The Breakfast Club, the TV personality -- who is the father of 12 children -- revealed that he spends $200,000 a year taking his kids to Disneyland.

"Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?" Cannon asked host Charlamagne tha God.

"The crazy thing is ... I used to host Christmas morning at Disneyland," continued the 43-year-old, who hosted the Disney Parks Christmas Day parade from 2009 to 2019. "So, I used to get that Disney bag ... there were perks!"

"So, all of that stuff was free. It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then," he added, referring to now-12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Masked Singer host then shocked The Breakfast Club hosts when he revealed how much his annual Disneyland trips cost in total.

"I'm literally at Disneyland at least once a month, and to move around Disney, like -- I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney," Cannon said.

"Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It's not how it used to be ... you gotta make reservations," he said, adding, "I'm like, 'Mickey, can you hook a [man] up? Can I get my job back?' That's one job I need back!"

Cannon has welcomed 12 kids with six different women. In addition to his twins he shares with Carey, Cannon is also dad to sons Golden, 6, and Rise, 1, as well as daughter Powerful, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary, 1, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 1, with LaNisha Cole and three children -- daughter Beautiful, 1, and 2-year-old twin boys Zion and Zillion -- with Abby De La Rosa.

The Wild 'N Out host welcomed his 12th child, daughter Halo, with Alyssa Scott last December. He and the model were also parents to son Zen, who passed away at five months from a brain tumor in 2021.

In September, Cannon shared a sweet family photo from a trip to Disneyland with Bell for their son Rise's first birthday.

"You know we had to do it!! Pulled up once again to my favorite destination @Disneyland the happiest place on earth for the happiest baby! Happy 1st Birthday King Size RISE!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🥇The Big 1️⃣ year!," he captioned a photo of himself, Bell, and their three kids in front of the Disneyland carousel.

The Nickelodeon alum also went to the theme park in September for his daughter Onyx's first birthday, sharing an adorable video of the Disneyland celebration on TikTok.