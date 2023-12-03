Sister Wives Stars Kody Brown and Janelle Detail Sex Life Before Split: 'Very Good In That Department'

TLC

"Did you guys just have great sex?" asked One on One host Sukanya Krishnan, after Kody said Janelle made him feel like a "piece of meat."

Janelle and Kody Brown started squirming when they were put in the hot seat about their sex life during Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special.

Sunday's new hour -- the second of four -- began with host Sukanya 'Suki' Krishnan asking the pair, who were interviewed separately, about how things were with them between the sheets. The questions came after Suki brought up how Kody said during the season he felt Janelle was only interested in his "nice pecs and great six-pack abs," prompting him to say Janelle made him feel like both a "pool boy" and a "piece of meat."

"Did you guys just have great sex?" Krishnan asked them both.

"I won't answer that question. That's not what it is," Kody shot back. "These are loving relationships, sex is part of it. That's not a focus."

He went on to say he knew Janelle was always attracted to him, but also felt she "wasn't in love with me."

In her own interview, Janelle said there "was definitely physical compatibility" between them -- before Suki joked she felt "you've buried the lead all of these years that you and Kody had a way more physical connection than anybody had ever imagined."

"Because I'm not someone who goes around blabbing about that. That's not me, I don't talk about that stuff," Janelle responded. "I'll hint at it. Everything was very good in that department."

Suki also wondered if that meant making up after a fight was "the best part of it all," prompting Janelle to exclaimed, "Oh yeah."

With the sex talk out of the way, Kody was also asked why he didn't fight more for Janelle during their estrangement.

The family dynamic had already been tense thanks to Covid restrictions Kody placed on them all during lockdown. He felt some of the kids, especially his sons with Janelle, weren't respecting his orders and were prioritizing their social lives over safety; they, however, felt he was prioritizing his family with wife Robyn over everyone else. That led to a giant fracture in the family and a massive fight between him and Janelle.

"I am not wanting to pursue her. I'm not wanting to drop everything and say baby, you're the be all end all," he said, telling Suki that while he was "ashamed" of their fight, he also felt "betrayed" by her.

"I don't think Kody really does hold out hope for me," added Janelle of their future. "I think he likes the idea of our family and feels like he promised Robyn a plural family ... but I don't think that he's holding out hope, pining for me."

The two continue to live separate lives; currently, Kody is only romantically involved with Robyn.