CNN's Chris Wallace Slammed for Questioning Adam Driver's Looks

Getty

CNN's Chris Wallace is facing backlash for questioning Adam Driver's looks.

In a new interview with the 40-year-old actor on Wallace's Max series, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the veteran journalist asked Driver about how he doesn't "look like the typical movie star" and the impact that's had on his career.

After citing the comparison between Driver and some of the big name actors that have come before him like Al Pacino and Jack Nicholson, Wallace asked the House of Gucci star whether or not he accepts being likened to the cinema legends.

"That's very nice. Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, so that's a nice comparison," Driver said before rejecting the comparison. "The New Yorker has also called me a horse-face."

He continued, "I remember reading one reviewer [who said], 'His agent probably doesn't know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.' So if you believe the good thing, you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything."

Further discussing his looks, Driver noted that he's worked pretty consistently, adding that his non-traditional movie star appearance has seemingly had no negative impact on his career.

It's then Wallace hones in on Driver's atypical looks, asking the actor whether or not they've been a hindrance or a help to him onscreen.

"I've worked consistently, which is nice, with people I always dreamed that I wanted to work with," Driver said. "I look how I look. I can't change that. So, I guess it helped me."

The only time his looks have been a hindrance for him, Driver said in quite a sarcastic tone, has been when he passes a mirror, breaking it along the way, or when he tries to get his six-foot-two frame into small cars and doorways.

"A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go, and having a misshapen outsized body that I can't fit through doorways or most clothes or fit into most cars, so apart from that, it's good," the House of Gucci star quipped.

Continuing to press the issue, Wallace asked if Driver wondered if he'd have an easier time in Hollywood if he had the classic movie star good looks of someone like Robert Redford.

"If I looked like Robert Redford it would be easier," Driver pondered before answering. "Yeah, but it would just be different. I would be giving something off..."

"Maybe I'm trying to be diplomatic. And I guess if I was alone in a room, I'm like, 'Who Doesn't want to look like Robert Redford?'"

Driver added, "I just kind of accepted this is how I look."

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor's fans quickly came to his defense after the interview went live last week, with a clip from Driver's back-and-forth with Wallace catching fire and eventually going viral over the weekend.

Some on social media called Wallace a "scumbag," while others labeled the journalist, who left Fox News after 18 years in Dec. 2021, "dumb" for his line of questioning.

Another fan, meanwhile, wrote, "I feel like I hear far more about people thinking he's hot and attractive than the opposite."

