Ryan Reynolds Shares Outrageous Edit of Blake Lively's PDA Pic with Taylor Swift

Getty

The original image was already something to talk about...but this cuddle snap with Travis Kelce's head truly had the internet buzzing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have made a habit of taking public (and playful) jabs at one another.

And over the weekend, the actor couldn't help but poke fun at a recent intimate photo his wife took with none other than BFF Taylor Swift.

The original pic showed Lively snuggled up to Swift at the premiere of Beyonce's Renaissance film (fourth slide in the carousel below).

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Reynolds soon shared to his Instagram Story a fan edit of the PDA photo, but with the Deadpool star's head placed over the body of his wife while Travis Kelce's head was superimposed over Swift's body.

He captioned the post, "I feel like I should remember this." He also credited the apparent artist behind the edit, @karthiknjartist.

Instagram

Swift's original caption, from last week read: "Got invited to London by The Queen… Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!"

Lively also shared the same photo in her carousel of images from the night, and offered some insights into Bey and Taylor's relationship, which you can read about here.