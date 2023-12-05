Angelina Jolie Says She Doesn't 'Have a Social Life,' Kids Are Her 'Closest' Friends

Getty

Angelina Jolie is offering rare details about her personal life.

In a new cover story for WSJ. Magazine, the actress shared that she doesn't have much of a social life, revealing that her "closest" friends are her six children -- Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

"They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," Jolie, 48, said. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength.

The Oscar winner said her social circle includes her children and a small group of women, who are mostly refugees, and shared that she isn't looking for love either.

"I don't really have … a social life," Jolie shared, revealing that she isn't dating.

"I realized my closest friends are refugees," she continued. "Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

"There’s a reason people who have been through hardship are also much more honest and much more connected, and I am more relaxed with them," Jolie explained. "Why do I like spending time with people who've survived and are refugees? They've confronted so much in life that it brings forward not just strength, but humanity."

Elsewhere, Jolie appeared to allude to her divorce from Pitt, which is still ongoing after seven years, seemingly sharing how it's affected their family.

"We had to heal. There are things we need to heal from," she told WSJ. Magazine.

At another point in the profile, the Eternals actress revealed one major change in her life that is a direct result of her divorce: how often she can travel.

While the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star grew up and lives in Los Angeles, where Pitt also currently resides, she hopes to leave the City of Angels one day, and visit her home in Cambodia more often.

"It's part of what happened after my divorce," Jolie said. "I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can."

"I grew up in quite a shallow place," she added. "Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity."