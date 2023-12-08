Oprah Winfrey Opens Up About Physical Transformation

Getty

The television icon showed off her figure in a stunning purple gown at 'The Color Purple' premiere and shared how she's achieved her recent weight loss.

Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her latest physical transformation.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at The Color Purple premiere on Wednesday, the TV personality showed off her figure in a stunning purple gown, and shared how she achieved her recent weight loss.

"What's going on? Because if this is WeightWatchers, please, sign me up tonight!" ET's Kevin Frazier asked, referencing the weight loss company Oprah has had a longtime partnership with.

"It's not one thing, it's everything," Oprah said, adding, "I intend to keep it that way."

"I was on that treadmill today," she noted

The talk show icon -- who serves as a producer on 2023's The Color Purple and received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1985 Steven Spielberg version -- has been open about her weight loss and health journey over the years.

Back in September, Oprah shared her thoughts on the weight loss drug trend in Hollywood. Prescription medications like Ozempic -- an antidiabetes medication -- have become popular among celebrities this year for their weight-loss side effects.

While hosting a panel, Oprah Daily’s "The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight," the TV icon admitted that she even briefly considered using weight loss drugs, and shared why she decided against it.

"Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, 'I've got to do this on my own,'" she said, per PEOPLE. "Because if I take the drug, that's the easy way out.'"

Oprah -- who became an investor in WeightWatchers in 2015 -- reflected on her longtime weight loss journey, sharing that she "was shamed in the tabloids every week about for 25 years."