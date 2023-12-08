Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Shade Rachel Leviss in Holiday Single 'Christmas Slay'

Getty

"I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, bitch," the Vanderpump Rules stars rap in one of two references to Scandoval.

Scheana Shay and Lala Kent are ready to sleigh Christmas -- and maybe throw some shade, too.

On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules stars released a fun holiday song titled "Christmas Slay," in which they sing about the holiday season, while also referencing famous Bravo moments and giving shoutouts to Bravolebrities, including their former costar Rachel (née Raquel) Leviss.

Scheana, 38, and Lala, 33, subtly shaded Rachel not once, but twice during the pop track.

"It's Christmastime, and I'm tryin' to push off the naughty list / You catch my drift?" Scheana raps at one point. "I wanna be an angel, not a Rachel, bitch."

Later in the same verse, Lala references Rachel's temporary restraining order she had against Scheana.

"Merry Christmas to you, no more TROs," she raps.

Scheana and Lala's lyrics slamming Rachel were, of course, references to Scandoval -- aka the infamous Vanderpump Rules scandal from earlier this year when it was revealed in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval had a months-long secret affair with Rachel during his longtime relationship with Ariana Madix.

Amid the nasty fallout, Scheana severed ties with Rachel, her then-best friend, after she learned of her affair with Sandoval.