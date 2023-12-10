9 Celebrities Who Don't Sign Autographs

Getty

"I realized all anyone did was sell everything that I signed."

Fans who get the chance to meet their favorite celebrity usually hope to walk away with a keepsake of their encounter -- whether that’s a selfie or a signed photo. While many stars are willing to say "hi" to the admirers they meet in public, not all of them are willing to give them their signature. For some celebs, it's a matter of not wanting their autograph to end up being sold online and for others, they just don't want to cause a commotion while they're out and about. And even though these celebrities opt not to offer autographs, they all say that they're more than happy to have a chat with friendly fans!

Read on to find out why these celebs don't sign autographs…

1. Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish doesn't sign autographs anymore after realizing that most people just want to sell the things she's signed. She got some backlash about her no autograph policy in 2019 when she was recorded while a group of paparazzi boo-ed her for refusing to sign anything. Billie had to clarify that she's totally willing to snap photos with fans but doesn't feel that she can sign autographs.

"I didn't sign anything. It's something that I don't do because I used to, but I realized all anyone did was sell everything that I signed, so I stopped doing that. It was kind of like a policy of mine that I don't," Billie explained in an Instagram video.

In regards to the incident where she turned down paparazzi autograph-seekers, she said she quickly realized that they didn't want anything "besides a f---ing autograph," so she returned to the other group of fans waiting to meet her.

2. William Shatner

William Shatner is very specific about when he signs autographs for fans. While he says he's willing to sign photos and memorabilia during conventions, he says he won't do it when he's in public. William explained that if he were to try and sign things while out and about, it would cause chaos.

"If I'm out and about with family or waiting for a plane and I do it for one [person], an instant line [of] 50 forms," he wrote on X. "So if I say no to No. 1 or No. 21 it's the same -- I'm a jerk. So to save time the answer is no. There's a time and place for everything and conventions are that place."

3. Bill Hader

Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader says he stopped signing autographs when he realized much of what he signed was being sold on the internet. He was particularly upset about one encounter with an autograph seeker who sent his young son to get something signed in the middle of the night.

"I do not sign them. Autograph people don't like me. I won't sign things," he said on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. "I used to sign stuff, and then one time I saw somebody and they had their kid come up to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning… This guy kept his kid up all night. [He] was like, 'Go over there so he'll sign it so I can sell it online.' … So now, I just kind of blanket, like, I'm not signing any of this s--t."

4. Bryan Cranston

In 2018, Bryan Cranston decided that he would no longer be signing autographs. In a social media post, Bryan admitted he just didn't want to do it anymore but was more than willing to take a selfie with fans.

"Friends, After 18 years of signing everything for fans -- I'm retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can't do it anymore. I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that's all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street -- we'll take a selfie!" Bryan wrote on X.

5. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney is open to meeting fans but he says he doesn't see the appeal in getting an autograph or taking a photo. He believes people use those things as a "badge" just to look good -- and he'd much rather have a conversation with them.

"It always struck me as a bit of a strange thing. 'Here, can you write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?' 'Why? We both know who I am.' Listen, there's nothing stranger than celebrity culture, and I'm not a fan of it. I'd much rather just meet people and talk to people on a level. You get to the point where all the bravado and status becomes boring, and you yearn for normality," he told Reader's Digest.

Paul continued, "I've always said that at the end of a photo opportunity you feel a bit empty. It's like the exchange is for nothing more than a kind of badge. Great badge too -- what you've usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable. I won't typically do the photo thing these days because I think we should all be more excited about having a conversation. So let's chat, let's exchange stories."

6. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix doesn't love getting recognized in public but when he does, he says he'd much rather have a conversation than sign an autograph or take a photo. Looking back on one particular experience, Joaquin says he asked a fan to chat instead of taking a photo, and it worked out well.

"If somebody comes up and goes, 'Hey, how are you? My name is so-and-so' -- great. I'll rap with you. If you're genuine in your curiosity about something, that's great," Joaquin told Playboy.

He continued, "A woman came up the other day in a store and said, 'I'm really sorry, but can we take a picture?' I said, 'You know what? I don't do that, but thanks so much for coming up. I mean, I'm here with two of my friends and you're alone and came up and said hi. That was really brave of you.' ... We chatted a bit. It was fun. Then she went and bought her f---ing tube socks and I bought my stupid little sweatpants, and that was it."

7. Ringo Starr

In 2008, Ringo Starr retired from signing autographs -- and he still maintains that policy to this day. The musician says his autographs often end up being sold online so he'd much rather sign one of his paintings or donate something signed to charity.

"I don't autograph. All autographs are on stuff that I've [done]. One of my paintings or something I'm involved with, and it goes to charity. It doesn't just go out there for other people to sell," he reportedly told the Press Association.

8. Tobey Maguire

Tobey Maguire is particular when it comes to signing autographs. He says he knows that most people who want his signature are going to sell it online so he's cautious about signing things. Back in 2002, Tobey explained that he'd sign things for true fans, but draws the line when it comes to people trying to make money.

"I get out of my car to go eat at a restaurant, people are standing there who sell autographs or get my autograph. I'm just not interested in signing those autographs," Tobey shared on The Howard Stern Show.

He continued, "I mean, if a little kid wants an autograph or someone who's really a fan or if I'm working, I'm at an event, I'll sign some autographs. But if I’m living my personal life and people who want to make some money off of my signature, I'm just…I don't really take any time for that."

9. Mark Hamill

Back in 2015, Mark Hamill was caught refusing to sign autographs at a Star Wars premiere. He later explained that he didn't want to offer his signature because he was worried it was just going to be sold. Instead, Mark meets fans and signs autographs at conventions.