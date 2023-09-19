Ali Wong Confirms 'Still Dating' Bill Hader (Exclusive)

Getty

It looks like Ali Wong and Bill Hader are still going strong!

A source close to TooFab was on hand at Pancho's restaurant in Manhattan Beach, California on Monday, where Wong was performing a surprise comedy set, and says the funny woman touched on her months-long relationship with the fellow comedian.

Per the source, Wong alluded to her romance with Hader, telling the Pancho's crowd that she's "still dating the guy everyone thinks" she's dating, before making several quips about their relationship.

Wong's comments come after in April, Hader confirmed their relationship during an interview with Collider, calling the actress his "girlfriend."

When asked about his plans for any upcoming projects, the Barry star said his "girlfriend" had been encouraging him to take a vacation after pointing out that it had been a decade since he's had any rest and relaxation.

Page Six confirmed via Hader's rep that the Saturday Night Live alum was referring to Wong during the interview.

"My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years. I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn't really count. So, I'm going to have a vacation," he told Collider.

Wong and Hader previously dated in November 2022, but called it quits just two months later due to their busy schedules.

Per Page Six, sources close to the the outlet previously claimed that their short-lived romance in the fall was a "rebound," as it came on the heels of the Always Be My Maybe actress' divorce from Justin Hakuta -- with whom she shares daughters, Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5 -- and Hader's split from Anna Kendrick.

Reports of Wong and Hader's rekindled relationship first surfaced in the spring of 2023, after the duo were photographed taking a hike on Wong's 41st birthday.

Wong and Hader -- who is also a dad to three girls from his marriage to ex-wife, Maggie Carey -- were most recently spotted together in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Photos of the rare public outing saw the pair holding hands after stopping for some green juice.