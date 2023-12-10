Sia Reveals Latest Cosmetic Surgery Procedure, Why She's So Open About Them

Getty

Two months after revealing she'd gotten a facelift, Sia reveals via social media that she's going under the knife again for another cosmetic procedure and explains why she thinks it's so important she be honest about this.

Sia may have gotten a new look a couple of months ago, but the singer isn't done just yet. On Saturday, the "Elastic Heart" singer revealed on X/Twitter that she was heading in for another cosmetic surgery procedure.

The artist also explained why she felt the need for this particular procedure, and why she was compelled to be completely transparent about it. The latest surgery comes on the heels of a facelift Sia revealed two months ago.

This time, she's going in for liposuction. "Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can't shift with exercise or thyroid meds," Sia explained in her post.

She went on to acknowledge her privilege in being able to take the surgical option. She also said she wanted to be transparent about it so when her fans "see me looking crazy foxy again (🤪) that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

"I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don't contribute to the system that tells us we aren't enough," emphasized the "Chandelier" singer.

She went on to admit that she has insecurities and that her anxiety is exacerbated by being in the public eye. This is, after all, the artist who became famous for covering most of her face in an oversized wig in videos and public appearances while Maddie Ziegler danced around her.

She explained that she decided to go under the knife for "my own confidence issues."

Sia's face was fully exposed at the Daytime Beauty Awards last month, which is where she unveiled her new look following a facelift. She was on hand to give an award to her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, and did so with a shout-out.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," Sia told the audience. "I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work – and not just for the pop stars of the world."