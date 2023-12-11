Ariana Madix Reacts to Scheana Shay Spending Time with Tom Sandoval, Reveals Battle Over Their Home

Bravo / Getty

The 'DWTS' alum also called Shay the biggest pot stirrer of 'Vanderpump Rules' upcoming 11th season, and revealed who has flip-flopped the most post-Scandoval.

Ariana Madix is setting the record straight on some Vanderpump Rules drama.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday night, Madix addressed co-star and friend Scheana Shay seemingly buddying up to her ex, Tom Sandoval, at BravoCon last month.

When asked about Shay hanging out in Sandoval's hotel room during the three day convention in Las Vegas, Madix maintained she'd never "tell anyone else what to do."

"My feeling is, I will never tell anyone else what to do or who to be with, but I will make sure that I'm behaving in a way that makes me comfortable," the Dancing With the Stars alum explained.

She continued, "So, if I feel uncomfortable with how someone is moving in regards to that, I will just remove myself."

While discussing the behavior of some of her castmates on the show's upcoming eleventh season, Madix was quick to label Shay as the biggest pot stirrer, adding in a season that saw little to no drinking, she and Katie Maloney were the only two among the cast indulging in a drink or two.

As for the most loyal castmate this season, Madix cited her Something About Her co-owner, Maloney, adding that Tom Schwartz, Sandoval's former bestie and business partner, was this biggest "flip-flopper" when it came to taking sides between her and Sandoval post scandal.

She did share, however, that it was Shay's husband, Brock Davies, who cozied up to Sandoval the most this season.

Elsewhere in the interview, Madix dished on her post-Scandoval living situation. When asked if she's still living with Sandoval following his headline-making affair with Rachel Leviss, Madix revealed that she's been been staying in an Airbnb rental while she works out her next move, adding that the pair are at an impasse over what to do with their shared Valley Village home.

"During the time that I've been on Dancing With the Stars and preparing for it, I, for the most part, have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things, but I regularly go back and forth," Madix shared. "And I'm working on the situation with the ownership of the house."

While they are both equal owners of the home, Madix is ready to sell the property... and Sandoval is not.

"Whatever happens with it, has to be agreed upon by both owners, hence the issue," she said. "I want to sell it. He does not."

While the pair previously spoke about using go-betweens to communicate while they were in the shared home, Madix revealed they do not speak "at all" while at the house, adding that she'd be open to Sandoval buying her out of her share of the property so that she can move forward.

Outside of their home, Madix is doing exactly that, earning a spot on Broadway at Roxie Hart in the upcoming run of Chicago.

Vanderpump Rules season 11 is set to hit Bravo in January.