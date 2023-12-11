Ariana Madix Threatens Legal Action Against Tom Sandoval in Explosive Vanderpump Rules Trailer

Bravo

The shocking season 11 sneak peek also sees Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney at odds, with a love triangle testing their post-divorce friendship more than ever and a surprise return from 'VPR' OG, Jax Taylor.

Ariana Madix is ready to take her battle with Tom Sandoval to court in the explosive new sneak peek at Vanderpump Rules' eleventh season.

As the pair, who still share their Valley Village home argue over the house, their pets and more, Madix threatens legal action against her ex, proving that things are still very ugly post-Scandoval.

"My lawyer will be dealing with you. The house and my f--king children," Madix says to Sandoval, referencing the dogs and cat the couple shared pre-breakup. "Your children?!" a shocked Sandoval shoots back.

The first look trailer also sees the on-screen debut of Madix's relationship with Daniel Wai and Sandoval's dating journey, as the TomTom founder attempts to get back out there following his affair with Rachel Leviss.

The clip also sees Sandoval struggle to get over Leviss, who blocked him and is not returning to the hit Bravo series.

But they aren't the only ones with relationship issues, Tom Schwartz -- who goes for a Ken-like blonde makeover this season -- and Katie Maloney struggle with their post-divorce friendship, as Schwartz and his ex-wife find themself in a love triangle when they attempt to date the same girl.

"May the best man win," Maloney quips in the video.

As for Scheana Shay, who Madix recently called the pot stirrer of the season, she finds herself in hot water as well, with an alleged kiss between her and Schwartz while he was married to Maloney coming to light.

"It was one kiss," Schwartz says when confronted by Maloney about the makeout.

The confession further divides Maloney and Shay, who have just renewed their friendship after a rocky last season, with Maloney even being disinvited from Shay's wedding to Brock Davies.

It also appears to reveal cracks in Shay and Davies' marriage, with the personal trainer less than pleased over the drama.

"You make out as if this is fine, it hasn't been fine," Davies is heard saying to his wife.

Jax Taylor makes a surprising return to the series, confronting VPR matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump after being axed from the show for his prior indiscretions.

"You wrote me off," Taylor yells. "You're such a f--king hypocrite," Vanderpump responds.

Still, much of the vitriol this season seems to be aimed at Sandoval, with the group reeling from his affair with Leviss and the collateral damage that's come as a result -- including Madix's rise to fame, with some members in the group finding it a bitter pill to swallow, namely Lala Kent.

"I've never experienced someone who gets cheated on, and suddenly she becomes God," Kent exclaims.