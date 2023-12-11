Bachelor Nation's Aven Jones Reacts to Kylee Russell Cheating Allegations

Instagram / Getty

The couple left season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' as a couple, only for Russell to announce their split just days later.

It's over for Bachelor Nation's Kylee Russell and Aven Jones.

Just days after the pair emerged from season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise as a budding couple, Russell announced their split, accusing Jones of being unfaithful.

"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark," the Bachelor season 27 alum wrote on her Instagram Story. "In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."

Russell continued, "This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together."

A day later, after facing a barrage of social media comments from BIP fans about his alleged infidelities, Jones issued a statement of his own, taking to his Instagram Story to publicly apologize.

"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," Jones, who appeared on Bachelorette season 19 wrote Sunday. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."

"At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself," he continued. "I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time."

Prior to Jones' relationship with Russell, he was vying for Rachel Recchia's heart, ready to propose to the Bachelorette alum, a move he was reluctant to make while on BIP.

"I am falling in love with you at this point," Jones tells Russell. "But like, as far the engagement goes, I need more outside of this before I take that step right now. And I'm just trying to be as honest as possible."

Though that meant her planned engagement gown remained packed, Russell felt her relationship with Jones was right at the time, telling viewers about their decision to leave as a couple, "I just had to do what I felt was right. Love is all about taking risk."