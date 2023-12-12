Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Shares Emotional Video Tributes to Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell

Instagram

Mama June -- who first announced the sad news of Anna's passing over the weekend -- shared how the family is coping following Anna's death, revealing that they haven't been sitting in the chair that she passed away in.

On Monday, the 18-year-old reality star posted two emotional video tributes to her TikTok account, expressing her grief over her sister's passing.

The first TikTok featured a slideshow of photos of herself and Anna over the years, with the touching video set to a version of Benson Boone's "In The Stars."

"I don't wanna say goodbye 'cause this one means forever," the song's lyrics appeared at the start of the video, before the slideshow began.

"How am I even going to celebrate our birthday now 🥺🥺🥺💔," Alana wrote in the post's caption. (Alana and Anna share the same birthday, August 28.)

She also shared a slideshow of throwback photos in the second TikTok video. As the photos appeared onscreen, a poem with soft music played in the background.

"I think I will ask god, 'Why?' For the rest of my life, and never will I come to understand it," read the poem, with the words appearing over the video. "Even if god himself came in front of me, and told me the reason, I don't think I would accept it. Some loves are too hard to bear. And with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could've saved you, you would've lived forever."

"Why us," Alana wrote in the TikTok's caption.

"Mama June" Shannon announced the tragic news of her daughter's death on Sunday, sharing a family photo on Instagram.

"She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12pm," she wrote. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months." It was just this past Friday that June called for prayers, sharing that Anna's time was fast approaching.

Following the heartbreaking news, Alana paid tribute to her older sister, posting the same group family shot on Instagram.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her now it was okay to go," Alana wrote.

The Toddlers and Tiaras alum wrote that her older sister "was in so much pain," but the family takes solace in knowing "she is at peace now." Anna had been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January and was in stage 4 at the time of her death.

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," wrote Alana, noting that it's been so difficult watching Anna "battle this horrible disease."

"Anna was a fighter & still is," she wrote. "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Anna is survived by her two young children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7, as well as her younger sisters Alana, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Jessica "Chubb" Shannon, 27, as well as their mother, Mama June, 44.

In her post, Alana said how grateful she was that her sister "waited til I was home to take your last breath!"

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared that while she knows Anna would have loved to watch her graduate college, "I know you will forever cheer me on in Heaven!"

"We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," Alana continued. "And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!

She concluded her message on a somber note, writing, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but I know your in a better place now and pain-free forever!"

Meanwhile, Mama June opened up about how the family is coping following Anna's passing, sharing that they haven't been sitting in the chair that Anna would sit in.

"It's so quiet in here, the machines aren't running," June said in a TikTok video, which she shared on Monday. "She's not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it's just so quiet. The chair that she was in, you know, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that's where she passed away at."

Elsewhere in the TikTok video, she shared that the family will be having visiting hours at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia on Wednesday, which will take place before the service.

Also on Monday, Mama June: Family Crisis star shared another TikTok, which she also posted to her Instagram account, in which she expressed her desire to have country singer Cooper Allen perform at Anna's funeral and asked fans for their help.

June said that Anna was a huge fan, and she is herself, before sharing that his song "Never Not Remember You" popped up on her TikTok.

"I would love love to possibly have him sing at Anna's funeral on Wednesday," she said in part. "So guys, I'm gonna need y'all to work a little bit. You've been making our videos go viral, and we want Anna to go out with a bang."

"OK guys, let's make disco viral and let Anna go out with a bang that she always deserves and we hope to see some of y’all there on Wednesday so I need y'all to tag @cooperalanmusic and let’s make this happen if it is possible," the TLC star captioned her Instagram post.

However, several users criticized June's plea for fans to tag Allen, which prompted many others to come to the reality star's defense. June later addressed the haters in two comments on the Instagram post.

"#look guys don't talk about the negative comments and stuff like that then people were right in hell," she wrote. "I meant they gotta think about it that she has two children one that is currently with me and she also has a youngest daughter also that lost her mother on her birthday, so come on People just because I’m excited for a video. I wanna make this happen for herand I love y’all and I love being in the spotlight and I want Anna to go out with a bang."