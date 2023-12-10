Honey Boo Boo and Family Pay Tribute to Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Dead at 29

Instagram

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and sisters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubb" Shannon, and their mother "Mama June" Shannon, pay tribute to Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell after the eldest daughter loses her nearly year-long battle with cancer.

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her old sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who tragically passed away at 29 years old after a battle with cancer.

Sharing a picture of the whole family, the Dance Moms alum shared that they were with Anna Saturday night as she passed. "Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her now it was okay to go," Alana wrote.

The 18 year old wrote that her older sister "was in so much pain," but the family takes solace in knowing "she is at peace now." Anna had battled diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January and was in stage 4 at the time of her death.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken," wrote Alana, noting that it's been so difficult watching Anna "battle this horrible disease."

"Anna was a fighter & still is," she wrote. "Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality."

Anna is survived by her two young children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7, as well as her younger sisters Alana, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Jessica "Chubb" Shannon, 27, as well as their mother, "Mama" June Shannon, 44.

June broke the news on her Instagram with the same photo, announcing the passing of her daughter. "She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12pm," she wrote. "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months." It was just this past Friday that June called for prayers, sharing that Anna's time was fast approaching.

In her message, Alana said how grateful she was that her sister "waited til I was home to take your last breath!"

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared that while she knows Anna would have loved to watch her graduate college, "I know you will forever cheer me on in Heaven!"

"We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever," Alana continued. "And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!

She concluded her message on a somber note, writing, "The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

Jessica shared her own post to Instagram mourning the family's loss, where she wrote, "It’s hard to think that my sister is gone she was so young and had a bright future ahead of her."

"She will always be with us and we love and miss her already!!" she continued. "Y'all keep our family and them two sweet baby of hers in your prayers!! Anna I love you and just know we got Katilyn and Kylee for you they will be taken care of❤️💕🥺🙏🏻"

Lauryn took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her sister, captioning the family's shared image, "Fly high sweet angel." She then shared WEtv's tribute, adding, "How do I bounce back from this one?"