Matt Rife Blasts Six Year Old Critic, Says Mom Is on OnlyFans, Ruins Christmas Magic

Viral comedian Matt Rife first came under fire after he responded responded to critics of sexist humor in his first Netflix special with a link to special needs helmets.

Another month, another controversy for Matt Rife. After taking aim at women in his first-ever Netflix special, and then responding to critics with a nasty abieist link to special needs helmets, the comic's latest target is purportedly a six-year-old boy.

The criticism again stems back to the viral comedian's first Netflix special. Matt Rife: Natural Selection first dropped November 15 on the streamer, and immediately the comedian faced backlash for a joke about domestic abuse right at the top of his set.

Elsewhere in the special, Rife took aim at women who are into astrology. "I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you," he said. "Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."

According to TikTok star Bunny Hedaya, "Matt Rife has decided to start a beef with my six-year-old child online." Hedaya posted on Sunday with her claim that her son clapped back at Rife, only to get an even crueler response.

Taking to his mother's Instagram, the boy could be seen in a video response telling Rife, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also." He then added, "And you're mean to girls."

In her TikTok reaction over the weekend, Hedaya said that her son's response was intended to be "lighthearted," but the response she says came from Rife was anything but.

In a comment she shows in her TikTok, but does not appear on her post (suggesting it's been deleted), Rife purportedly wrote, "Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH1... and Santa [Claus] isn't real." But the message didn't stop there. "Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."

The influencer tore into Rife for his comments, and then laid into him for alienating his female audience and what she saw as a serious lack of comedy in his comedy special. She also called him out for assuming women have to show their bodies to make money and coming after a six year old in the first place.

"I really wish you luck on what's left of your career. And keep my child's name out of your mouth," Hedaya concluded her message, "or we can do Part 2." Rife has not publicly responded to Hedaya's claims.

Once again, social media lit up in response to this latest development. While most were clearly against Rife purportedly taking on a six year old, and ruining the magic of Christmas with his response, the comedian still has his supporters. And some people think this whole thing is a calculated way to raise his profile.

I genuinely don’t know what to even think. I know a lot of my followers don’t like Matt and that’s ok, I respect that I understand why you might not, but I’ve been following his comedy for quite sometime now and frankly I think it’s funny… but this pisses me off 1/3 @mattrife pic.twitter.com/41syjK2X2t — summer🎄🩵| love you Rhys (@StottHarper) December 12, 2023 @StottHarper

Matt rife blowing up his whole career bc he hated his fanbase was women is....honestly not that surprising pic.twitter.com/V1N4C0t6I3 — Anne 💋 (@anne38217) December 10, 2023 @anne38217

I guess Matt Rife didn’t need to act much in this scene…out here arguing with 6 year olds on insta 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uInncgT1KX — Ari 💖 (@IM5sosMusic) December 11, 2023 @IM5sosMusic

I just don't understand how people are falling for this Matt Rife shit

Hes trying to get cancelled, its good for business in comedy. It'll get him that JRE interview and he'll be come a brogan comedian



It's planned and started with the netflix special lol — StoneyNakMuay (@xSt0neyx) December 12, 2023 @xSt0neyx

Why did I just find d out matt rife is beefing with a 7 year old, and its us that can't take a joke pic.twitter.com/m2qSAs0wyz — Teri |Free Palestine 🇵🇸| (@berryatbh) December 11, 2023 @berryatbh

why i get online to see matt rife is *checks notes* beefing with a 6 year old…like that’s a new level of SAD bro pic.twitter.com/q1OgJh3Fkx — H | HAYLEY WILLIAMS LOVES ME (@decodethemonstr) December 10, 2023 @decodethemonstr

You know what else should be left in 2023? Matt Rife. Lulz.



Come on ladies, stan a better man. — 🍉 tae 🦌🏔️🦬 tae 🍉 (@taeyong08_) December 12, 2023 @taeyong08_

Babe: “You quiet over there, you defending Matt again?”



Me: 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 and I was lol. When your man know how you hate negativity and it’s towards one of your faves.. @mattrife pic.twitter.com/PA5bBoZXQm — ✨Miss Jas Rushun✨ (@JasSoLovely90) December 11, 2023 @JasSoLovely90

If @mattrife shitty comedy about how he's pretty/beating women is funny wasn't enough to tell you he's a walking trash can, he's now telling 6 year olds about only fans and insinuating derogatory ideas about women on that platform. To children. He said this to a child. @netflix — David Scherer (@thedavidscherer) December 12, 2023 @thedavidscherer

so let me get this straight: matt rife was a nobody comedian, bought a new face, went viral, released a netflix special full of jokes about beating women, and is now beefing with a six year old? — Katie Martin (@katiedimartin) December 10, 2023 @katiedimartin

Watching Matt Rife ruin his own career: pic.twitter.com/PHkdXt9Mw0 — Library Lover (@coworkerlauren) December 10, 2023 @coworkerlauren