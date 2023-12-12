Matt Rife Blasts Six Year Old Critic, Says Mom Is on OnlyFans, Ruins Christmas Magic

Viral comedian Matt Rife first came under fire after he responded responded to critics of sexist humor in his first Netflix special with a link to special needs helmets.

Another month, another controversy for Matt Rife. After taking aim at women in his first-ever Netflix special, and then responding to critics with a nasty abieist link to special needs helmets, the comic's latest target is purportedly a six-year-old boy.

The criticism again stems back to the viral comedian's first Netflix special. Matt Rife: Natural Selection first dropped November 15 on the streamer, and immediately the comedian faced backlash for a joke about domestic abuse right at the top of his set.

Elsewhere in the special, Rife took aim at women who are into astrology. "I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you," he said. "Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don't doesn't mean that's what you're supposed to look up to for this magical advice."

According to TikTok star Bunny Hedaya, "Matt Rife has decided to start a beef with my six-year-old child online." Hedaya posted on Sunday with her claim that her son clapped back at Rife, only to get an even crueler response.

Taking to his mother's Instagram, the boy could be seen in a video response telling Rife, "Actually, it's Saturn that has the rings. And it has more also." He then added, "And you're mean to girls."

In her TikTok reaction over the weekend, Hedaya said that her son's response was intended to be "lighthearted," but the response she says came from Rife was anything but.

In a comment she shows in her TikTok, but does not appear on her post (suggesting it's been deleted), Rife purportedly wrote, "Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH1... and Santa [Claus] isn't real." But the message didn't stop there. "Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck."

The influencer tore into Rife for his comments, and then laid into him for alienating his female audience and what she saw as a serious lack of comedy in his comedy special. She also called him out for assuming women have to show their bodies to make money and coming after a six year old in the first place.

"I really wish you luck on what's left of your career. And keep my child's name out of your mouth," Hedaya concluded her message, "or we can do Part 2." Rife has not publicly responded to Hedaya's claims.

Once again, social media lit up in response to this latest development. While most were clearly against Rife purportedly taking on a six year old, and ruining the magic of Christmas with his response, the comedian still has his supporters. And some people think this whole thing is a calculated way to raise his profile.

