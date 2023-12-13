Bethenny Frankel Apologized to 'Nemesis' Martha Stewart, Talks Andy Cohen Feud

Getty

Bethenny details spotting both Stewart and Cohen at the same concert -- explaining why she apologized, tail "between legs" to Martha and avoided Andy.

Bethenny Frankel is making amends with one of her biggest adversaries -- Martha Stewart.

In a new episode of her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Frankel revealed that she apologized to the 82-year-old businesswoman at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert in New York City over the weekend.

"‘You're amazing. What you've been doing is unbelievable. I'm so impressed.' I said, 'I kiss the proverbial ring,' I said, 'I'm sorry for anything that has happened,'" the RHONY alum, 53, said of her apology to Stewart.

She continued, "Full tail, right between legs, don't even know what I'm sorry for. Doesn't f--king matter, meaning we're both grown-a-- women who have nothing to prove in this life. And it just hit different. It just hit different."

The pair's relationship started when Frankel was the runner-up on Stewart's The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, and spiraled into somewhat of a rivalry, as Frankel began climbing the ranks in both business and the world of reality television.

"It's really been this nemesis sort of friendly rivalry," Frankel shared. "It was back and forth. But it was never like, vicious. It was just sort of, healthy battle. For no good reason."

She did note, however, that after apologizing, she noticed an almost immediate shift in their dynamic, telling listeners, "It felt different walking over there but she treated me differently, she received me differently... She just met me in the middle. We were both two women. There was just a vibe. We were like, equals. And it landed and I gave her what she deserved and is earned."

Frankel attributed that to a shift in her own confidence over the years, adding, "When I was younger… there was something shakier about me. I hadn't earned it yet… I hadn't fought the fight, walked the walk, talked the talk."

Now that she's earned her seat at the table, noting that she can get the same people "on speed dial" that Stewart can, Frankel felt secure, not only in her interaction with the home and hospitality guru, but with herself.

Stewart is not the only "nemesis" Frankel is looking to make amends with. On her podcast, Frankel also touched on her feud with Andy Cohen amid her "reality reckoning," and her desire to get to a better place with the Bravo exec.

"I see Andy Cohen in the distance in a flannel talking to some guys, just like drinking a beer, I think," she said of spotting Cohen at the same concert Friday.

"And ... it's too soon, you know for both of us I'm sure. But it's like I know that we both have fond memories and it's confusing all around," she continued, before revealing that she did not approach him.

"And I'm sure it's confusing for him," Frankel added, maintaining that she has no personal vendetta against Cohen. Instead, she said, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host "reflects a sort of world" that she feels "got a little, in [her] opinion, out of control."

Frankel also credited the Christmas-themed event for putting her inspiring her to let bygones be bygones, adding, "It's the holidays and feeling sentimental. There's no reason to, like, burn everything down to the ground."

"It's not like I don't find Andy very pleasant, very charming, very amusing and [I] have, like, fond memories," the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder shared.

Frankel was also clear that she's not "delusional" about the negative things she's said about Cohen and Bravo amid her campaign against the network and the pitfalls of reality TV.

As for whether the pair will make amends like she did was Stewart, that remains to be seen