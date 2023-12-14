Ariana Madix Claims Tom Sandoval Tried to Buy Her Out of Shared Home, Says Offer Was 'Trash'

Bravo

Madix also speculates on the status of Sandoval and Rachel Leviss' relationship after she says the pair had been sending mail back and forth amid the VPR star's stint in a mental health facility.

The battle between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval continues as the pair fight over their shared home.

In a new sneak peek clip from the upcoming eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules, featured on this week's Vanderpump Rules: A Decade of Rumors & Lies special, Madix is seen talking to Katie Maloney about the Valley Village property and Sandoval's desire to "buy her out" of the home.

"I feel like the house is the last thing that's tying things," Madix says. "But what I think is psychotic, is that he wants to buy me out and stay here."

"If he has that kind of money, go buy something else," Maloney offers.

Madix seems appalled at the idea that she would have to move and Sandoval could stay right where he is following their explosive breakup.

"I'm sorry, but then you don't have to move, and I do?" Madix questions, before telling her Something About Her partner that she wouldn't be surprised if Sandoval tried to bring Rachel Leviss back into their home following his months-long affair with his VPR castmate.

She adds, "What are you gonna bring your little pen pal back over here? I don't f--king think so."

In a confessional, Madix speculates on the status of Sandoval and Leviss' relationship, telling the cameras that from what she can tell, the pair had been corresponding amid Leviss' stay at an Arizona mental health facility -- something Sandoval confirmed in previous interviews.

"From what I can tell, Tom and Rachel are still very much together, because they're sending mail and packages back-and-forth to each other," Madix says.

"She even sent a postcard with lighting bolts all over it," she continues, referencing Sandoval and Leviss' shared symbol for each other. "Like, get a new bit already."

That's not the only "unhinged" behavior Madix says Sandoval is guilty off, telling Maloney that the Tom and the Most Extras front man also had the penis flute that Madix's friends broke post-Scandoval glued back together.

Not long after the preview clip was shared by Bravo, Madix took to the comments, to clear some things up, telling fans of the show "it's gonna be a looooooong season."

She also claimed that her ex did in fact try and put an offer on their home, but it "was trash," so they're still at a stalemate. "WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK," Madix exclaimed.

She echoed a similar sentiment while appearing on Watch What Happens Live Sunday, telling host Andy Cohen she's anxious to sell the property.

"I'm working on the situation with the ownership of the house," she shared.

While they are both equal owners of the home, Madix said she's ready to sell the property... and Sandoval is not.

"Whatever happens with it, has to be agreed upon by both owners, hence the issue," she said before adding that she's hoping to speed things up with the help of lawyers. "I want to sell it. He does not."