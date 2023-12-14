Madonna Invites Boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, Onstage During New York City Concert

Splash

The Queen of Pop's boxer beau, 30, was the guest judge during the "Vogue" ball segment of her concert.

Madonna had a very special guest at her Celebration Tour concert on Wednesday night!

During her tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, the 65-year-old pop icon was joined onstage by her boyfriend, Josh Popper, as shown in videos shared on social media.

Madonna's 30-year-old beau appeared onstage during her tour's "Vogue" ball segment, in which she performed her 1990 hit while her dancers showed off their fiercest runway walks and best dance moves.

Madonna and Popper served as judges for the ballroom competition, throwing up scorecards as they watched the dancers strut down the catwalk. The couple sat side-by-side on chairs while they rocked out to the music. Madonna and Popper even got a little cozy, sharing a smooch at one point.

According to PEOPLE, Popper made an appearance at another point during the concert, with the boxing coach being featured in a video shown to the audience as she performed her hit, "Erotica."

Madonna and Popper confirmed their romance back in March after the former posted about the latter on Instagram. The pair have been spotted out in public on multiple occasions in the nearly year since they went Instagram official.

The Queen of Pop has previously had special guests appear during the "Vogue" performance, with Debi Mazar, Julia Fox, and FKA Twigs among her celebrity pals who have joined her onstage for the segment.

Wednesday night's concert marked the first stop of the U.S. leg of Madonna's Celebration Tour.

Some who attended the show were upset after the "Like a Virgin" singer took the stage over two hours after she was set to begin. While the concert was scheduled to start at 8:30 pm, Madonna didn't take the stage until around 10:45 pm.

A source told TMZ that Madonna's delay was due to technical problems, specifically issues with her audio.