Maren Morris Opens Up About Ryan Hurd Divorce, Reveals Whether She's Dating

Getty

Maren Morris is breaking her silence on her divorce from Ryan Hurd.

Touching on the split during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, Morris joked that she "cut all the trauma" out of her hair, referencing her much shorter hairdo.

Labeling it her "existential crisis era" on Instagram, Morris told Stern it's been a year of life-changing shifts, not just for her, but for those close to her as well.

"I think this year has -- for a lot of people, not just me -- a lot of people that are close to me have gone through it," she shared. "I've known so many people that have gone through breakups or divorces."

When Stern pointed out that "The Middle" singer herself went through a divorce this year, Morris replied, "It's ongoing. … I would like this to sort of wrap up."

When asked if she was looking for love post-breakup, Morris said she's "dating through her music," telling Stern, "I don’t have the headspace for that yet. But I'm writing so much right now. That's kind of been my way of dating, is just through song."

Morris filed for divorce from Hurd on October 2 after five years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to docs obtained by TooFab, the pair have a prenup in place and were ordered to complete a parenting seminar for their three-year-old son, Hayes.

The two also appear to be friendly and co-parenting, with Morris sharing a Halloween photo of her and Hurd taking their son out trick-or-treating.

The pair first met in 2013, and were friends before deciding to date in December 2015. They'd go on to make their official red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in 2016 and get engaged the following year.

Morris and Hurd tied the knot in March 2018, and welcomed Hayes two years later.

They collaborated on several projects throughout their marriage, releasing their first-ever duet "Chasing After You" in 2021, which earned them a Grammy nomination.

As for Hurd, he's yet to speak out publicly about their split, though he has voiced support for his estranged wife on social media, following her decision to step away from country music.

Praising her as an artist, Hurd said that Morris, a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community "deserves to be celebrated, not just tolerated."