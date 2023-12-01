Anne Hathaway Reveals She and Husband Adam Shulman Have Matching Tattoos

Getty

"The idea is that individually we're whole but together we're more," Hathaway said of the special ink.

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have made their relationship permanent in more ways than one.

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, Hathaway revealed that she and her husband have matching tattoos. The Eileen star said that she and the actor-producer's ink represents the pair's shared philosophies on love and life.

"We have this thing, it's actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we're whole but together we're more," Hathaway told host Drew Barrymore before showing off the tattoo on her left wrist.

While Hathaway didn't give viewers a good look at her ink, the tattoo appeared to be in the shape of an "M."

"And so I think it's just that thing [where] I don't expect him to complete me and he doesn't expect me to complete him," she further explained of the tattoo's meaning. "I'm my own person. He's his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in."

Hathaway, who has been married to Shulman for 11 years, and together for a total of 15, also attributed "luck" to their long-lasting relationship.

"I think it's a little bit the luck of the draw but we're really just lucky that we keep growing together," the Devil Wears Prada actress said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Barrymore asked Hathaway whether or not she's aware of the conspiracies surrounding her husband maybe being the reincarnation of famed playwrite, William Shakespeare, who was funnily enough married to a woman named Anne Hathaway.

"It's kinda nuts, right?" Hathaway said. "It's weird. Right. It would be great if it's true, but if not, still kinda great. He's cute. I don't want to go on about him, but yeah."

The two married in September 2012 after dating for four years, with Hathaway recalling that she "knew from the second" she met him that he was the love of her life. Hathaway and Shulman tied the knot in a Big Sur wedding on the California coast before welcoming two sons, Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3.

Since becoming parents, the Oscar winner revealed that the couple's date nights have become a bit more tame, telling Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, that non-anniversary dates for her and Shulman these days involve a lot of "sitting" and appreciating what's in front of them.