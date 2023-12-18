Blake Lively Celebrates 'Spectacular' America Ferrera Alongside 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Cast

Instagram

"I can't wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work," Lively wrote of the 'Barbie' star, sharing photos of both her and Ferrera with their 'Sisterhood' castmates.

The sisterhood is still very much alive and well!

Lively took to Instagram to share several shots from the event, including group photos of her and Ferrera alongside their Sisterhood castmates -- Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn -- who reunited in support of the Superstore alum.

"Some weeks are for the man in your life. Some weeks are for the women…," Lively began. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of."

Lively continued, praising Ferrera in the heartfelt caption, "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."

Referencing the powerful speech Ferrera gives as Gloria near the end of Barbie, Lively said the now-iconic moment was less of an act and more of who the 39-year-old actress is, calling Ferrera "spectacular."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life," Lively wrote. "I can't wait to watch her sweep awards up across her living room floor. No one deserves it more… for a lifetime of brilliant work."

"It's one of my life's honors to witness her show so many women not only what's possible, but HOW it’s done. I love you sister. Always," she added, before giving a special nod to the beloved Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants saga. "Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."

Ferrera also shared photos and videos from the New York City screening, including one dedicated solely to her castmates.

"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night," Ferrera captioned the post, set to audio from the saga's first film in 2005. "I love these women with all my heart.💕#SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In another post, Ferrera revealed it was Lively who helped co-host the event to celebrate her work in the film, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quest Love.

"Big love to my friends @lin_manuel @questlove @blakelively for hosting a celebration of my work as Gloria in @barbiethemovie 💕💕💕 I'm so lucky to have you three as such supportive and just plain genius friends," she wrote.

Ferrera added, "And thanks to all who came out to show love! It was a joyful and fun night as you can see from the pics! Heart full 💕."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Barbie leads the pack ahead of next year's Golden Globes, with a total of nine nominations, including Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, Director and Best Actress — Musical or Comedy for Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. Barbie is sure to earn praise from the Academy Awards as well, with Ferrera likely to be nominated for her rousing speech.