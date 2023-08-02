Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would've Lost My Life' Without Sister Deidra

Getty

"Without you I would not be here," wrote Foxx on Instagram.

Jamie Foxx shared a heartwarming tribute to his younger sister on her birthday, and is also sharing that he would "not be here" without her.

The actor took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of his sister, Deidra Dixon, and write down his appreciation for her.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 'D' … you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," captioned Foxx. "And without you I would not be here... had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life."

"I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft," he finished.

He previously opened up about how his sister helped save his life after he spoke out about his hospitalization.

Back in April, Foxx's family revealed the Ray star "experienced a medical complication" and was hospitalized for a severe, yet undisclosed medical emergency. Foxx was discharged in May, and was spotted in public in July. He was later seen out on various other occasions.

On Friday, July 21, Foxx shared a video to Instagram, in which he broke his silence on his medical emergency, revealing his condition became so severe that he didn't know if he was "going to make it through."

"I know a lot of people were waiting, you know, or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he continued.

"You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie television show," added Foxx. "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

"And to be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter, Corrine Marie, saved my life," Foxx added. "To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video."

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he began. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."