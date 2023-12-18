Jason Momoa Catches Kelly Clarkson Off-Guard With Aquaman Thrusts: 'What Training Was That For?'

YouTube

"That's like a different kind of training is all I'm saying," Clarkson quips after seeing the 'Aquaman' star's NSFW thrusting skills.

Things were less than daytime friendly during Jason Momoa's recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While speaking about some of Momoa's training for the latest installment in the Aquaman saga, the 44-year-old actor shared a BTS video of him practicing riding the CGI monster he straddles in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The video sees Momoa thrusting while saddled atop a device built to simulate him riding the creepy creature. What starts as the Minecraft actor showing off his equestrian-like abilities quickly turns jokey when Momoa shifts things into high gear, thrusting faster and faster before hopping off the saddle.

"So what... what training was that for?" a flustered Kelly Clarkson asks Momoa, following a burst of laughter from the audience.

"That's how you go faster. So, if you want the animal to go faster, you gotta really go," Momoa explains before demonstrating a slower style of thrusting for the musician and daytime TV host.

He adds, "If you wanna slow it down you gotta be, you go like... 'cause there's no steering wheel."

"That's a different kind of training is all I'm saying," Clarkson quips.

Caught off guard by the NSFW moment, Clarkson awkwardly shifts the conversation to the upgraded suit of armor Momoa sports in the DC Comics film.

"There was a really awesome Aquaman suit in this one. I like this one. Did you like that transition for daytime?" Clarkson asks Momoa, who cracks up following the awkward moment. "Look, I didn't know how to segue."

Calling Momoa's suit "really cool," Clarkson continues her line of questioning about the Hollywood hearthrob's Aquaman costume, asking, "Do you feel powerful in this one?"

"I do," Momoa admits. "You know what's really fun, you're talking to someone, you'll be on set with one of the grips, and you have to go put the suit on, and you come back 15 minutes later, and you're like, 'Hey, what's up Bob?' and they're just like...'"

"They're intimidated," Clarkson chimes in.

"Yeah," Momoa explains. "'Cause you got the eyes in and the hair and the body. You're a lot bigger than what you were 15 minutes ago."

That's not the only thing Momoa's straddled lately. Elsewhere in the interview, Clarkson asked the Dune star about his recent dance off with co-star Patrick Wilson, which saw Momoa once again putting his thrusting skills to the test as he grinded against his Aquaman golden staff.

"Do you love dancing?" Clarkson asks.

"Yeah," the Hawaiian-born actor replies. "We invented the Hula. I like shaking it, you know what I mean?"

