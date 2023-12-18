Katie Couric Shares Video of Moment She Found Out She Was a 'Granny to Be'

Instagram

"Been dying to tell you," Couric captioned the sweet video of her and her 32-year-old daughter Ellie.

The 66-year-old journalist revealed her daughter Ellie Monahan, 32, is expecting her first child -- making Couric a first-time granny in the process. Couric is mom to daughters Ellie and Carrie, 27, who she shares with late husband John Paul Monahan.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former TODAY anchor shared video of the moment she found out her daughter was expecting.

The footage shows her being handed a friendship bracelet, as she attempts to make sense of the letters on it. Laughing, she realizes it says, "Granny to be," before going completely silent as her daughter confirms that, yes, she is pregnant.

"You are?!" she exclaims, before covering her mouth in shock. "Are you freaked out?" asks Ellie, who says her mom is "laughing so weird" after the big reveal.

"This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, 'Don't worry, we made one for you!' #omg #omg #omg #omg #needmy🤓" she captioned the post, making fun of herself for not being able to correctly read the words on the handmade jewelry.

Couric's comments were flooded with messages of congratulations, including posts from Uzo Aduba -- a new mom herself, who wrote, 'This is great. Congratulations!!!!!" -- and Helena Christensen, who added, "Yesss granmamacita ❤️❤️❤️"

Katie's daughter has been married to Mark Dobrosky since July 2021, with Couric celebrating the occasion on Instagram at the time.

"It seems like yesterday when Ellie was crawling up my body like a little gymnast and doing a back flip off my shoulders. When she wouldn't take off her Belle dress—ever," she wrote at the time. "When she got her wisdom teeth pulled and was so loopy she asked the dentist to lunch. When she would spin the volleyball before a serve. When she headed off to college where she met a wonderful guy named Mark. When she moved to LA for graduate school…and became a successful TV writer. And on and on."