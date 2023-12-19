The Situation Details Moment Wife Went on High-Speed Chase to Stop Him from Using Drugs (Exclusive)

Instagram

After revealing how both his mother and wife Lauren Pesce saved his life on more than one occasion in his memoir, he shares their emotional reactions to the book.

Without the tough love and support from wife Lauren, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino might not be here today.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star opens up about his tumultuous life in his new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation - How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, which details his rise to superstardom on MTV and how he lost it all (before getting it back again) due to his rampant drug use.

But throughout the roller coaster of addiction, reckless behavior and, yes, even prison time, it's Lauren who remained a stabilizing force in Mike's life. While the two dated in college, his opiate abuse "escalated" at that time as well and -- before he had even been cast by MTV -- he was spending all his money on drugs. He also began cheating on her, before they split when he was nearly arrested with stolen RX pads and narcotics. They almost got back together again, but then he was cast on the show and, knowing it was a "life-changing opportunity," pursued that instead of Pesce.

It'd be years until they reconnected, with Mike writing in his book that he believes "a higher power placed her back in my life at exactly the moment when I needed her the most." But Lauren was there when he decided to medically detox at home -- and on a night where he found himself alone in the bedroom, trying heroin.

"My wife has, if you read the book, you will see that my wife is my guardian angel and she has saved my life many times," Sorrentino told TooFab ahead of the book's release, adding that at least four of those moments are included in the memoir. "Long story short, I have met my match, she's my soul mater."

One of the nights in question came after Mike, three days into his medical detox and experiencing "excruciating" detox, made a run for it -- hopping into this Lambo to his drug dealer's home for a fix.

"I tried to escape during a detox attempt and I jumped in my Lamborghini at the time. And my then-girlfriend [Pesce] jumped in my M5 and both of them have upwards of 500 horsepower. We had a chase in the Jersey streets and eventually got pulled over by a cop," Sorrentino told TooFab.

"And I told the cop, 'There's a crazy fan behind me,' when in reality that was my girlfriend trying to save my life," he continued. "And then he looked at me and he said -- because my license plates at the time said Sitch1 on them, Sitch2 on them -- so he looked at me and he said, 'Mike, isn't that your car?' And I go, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'Is that your girlfriend?' I said, 'Yeah, we're going home officer.'"

He finished detox, only to relapse again. As he continued to use, it got to a point where he, desperate for a fix, wound up with a package of heroin. After a bump, Mike wrote he felt "dirty" and was about to try more when his phone rang. His mom was on the other line, saying, "I just had a bad feeling that something was wrong."

"At the same time, Lauren began knocking on the door. it was that exact moment that I finally gave up. I surrendered. I would do whatever it took to find lasting sobriety," he continued, adding that he immediately entered rehab, relapsing once on Christmas Eve 2015 before staying sober ever since.

This month marks 8 years sobriety for Sorrentino and learning about what both Lauren and his mother saved him from that fateful night after reading the book was an emotional moment for the pair.

"[Lauren] read my book and she cried almost every chapter. It was the first time that she read that her and my mom saved my life when I had tried a drug that I never thought I was gonna try. Which I eventually tried heroin at the lowest point, at my rock bottom. And she saved me as well as my mom did," Sorrentino told TooFab.