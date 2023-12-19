The Situation Details MVP Orgies, Drug-Fueled Sex Parties In Book -- Yes, Costars Knew It Was Coming (Exclusive)

Getty

"At a minimum, I had a threesome every night," he writes in his book, before detailing hookups involving Vinny and Pauly, joining the mile high club and not being able to "perform" due to his drug use.

The book made headlines even before it was released after it came out Mike would be talking about an orgy he had with Jersey Shore costars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D in its pages, as well as some of his other exploits after finding fame. A lot of the stories, however, also come with a major dose of accountability from Sitch on his behavior at the time, as he was also in the throes of drug addiction.

The orgy story comes after Mike opens up about joining the Mile High Club on his first trip to California to do press for Season 1 of Jersey Shore -- which doubled as "the first of countless times I got laid because of the show." The show hadn't even aired, but the woman on his plane said she thought she recognized him from the trailer after he played up the show. After getting lucky at cruising altitude, he met up with that girl again in Los Angeles.

"This time, Vinny and Pauly were with me. Like Biggie said, I told her, 'Tell your friends to get with my friends, and we can be friends.' Let's just say she showed up with her two friends, I showed up with my two friends, and we ALL became friends," Mike wrote in the book.

Speaking with TooFab, Sorrentino said the boys all knew that story in particular would be in the book. And it doesn't sound like it was the only time it happened.

"They definitely knew about those headlines, because a couple of months ago we had spoke about it and myself, Vinny and Polly, we were talking about this instance of an MVP orgy and we had discussed, I think there was more than one," Mike explained. "We were just fooling around and we had a little bit of a chuckle. Obviously, they know it's in the book."

He also teased it will be a topic of conversation on the next season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation as well.

Another escapade involving Vinny is also mentioned in the book, with Sitch writing the pair had a "devil's threesome in Miami" with some girl they brought home from the club. While MTV never aired it, he wrote how he recalled thinking, "in the middle of it, 'Damn, there’s a whole production crew in the control room watching this.'" He added, "I didn't care. I grabbed a pillow and held it over my butt, but unable to focus on the task at hand, I eventually gave up and dropped it. I'm sure the control room got a good show. No one ever mentioned it."

So far, Sorrentino's costars haven't read the book but he told TooFab they'll all be getting their copies this week. He's "super excited" for them to read it, saying he feels they'll all be "really proud of the book."

"I think I did a great job of telling these amazing stories and being totally accountable. I didn't need to besmirch anybody in this process. It's an amazing book. I don't think I said a bad word about anybody in this book," he continued.

"I took total accountability on everything, because I've made it to the other side. And anybody that is in this book that I mentioned, it's positive," he added. "So I think they're gonna be really happy and proud of this book. I think it's gonna be a movie. I really do. I think it's Wolf of Wall Street good."

As he mentioned, most of the wilder or negative stories in the memoir are about him -- not the many celebrities he name drops -- as he details just how crazy his sex life and drug addiction got as he hit the road for club appearances after the show really took off. According to Mike, he was getting pair $15-$20K just to show up at a club in those early days.

"At a minimum, I had a threesome every night. Each stop introduced a new level of craziness," he wrote. "The VIP director of one hotel in Las Vegas told me that, other than George Clooney, he’d never seen anybody take back so many beautiful women before."

While he was abusing Percocet, Valium, and Roxicet at the time, Sorrentino also got pretty candid as he revealed why he avoided cocaine after a negative experience with it pretty early on.

"Another set of ten drop-dead gorgeous girls, all of whom were soon naked and ready to sleep with me, had come back to my suite. It was going to be an orgy. But I'd done so much coke, I couldn't perform," he wrote. "After that experience, I always carefully strategized my drug intake. If I didn't, I'd never get to the finish line. Usually, after the fun with the girls was over, when they left or went to sleep, I took my Xanax and Roxys and just chilled in bed, watching movies or something until ten or eleven in the morning."